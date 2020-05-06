Food pack producer sees record turnover during crisis

While the coronavirus crisis has seen many companies take a financial hit, others have managed to benefit instead. Viljandi County-based food pack producer Tactical Solution has seen record turnover during the crisis, with sales over the past two months exceeding the turnover of all of 2019 combined.

Tactical Solution CEO Sverre Puustusmaa said that the beginning of the coronavirus crisis was very stressful due to concerns about procuring those raw materials not grown in Estonia. Demand for freeze-dried food with a long shelf life grew both in Estonia and elsewhere, however, reported ETV news program "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"We essentially worked 24/7 in order to fill orders," Puustusmaa said. "But even then we were occasionally forced to increase our delivery times to two to three weeks."

Tactical Solution produces food packs for hikers, the military sector as well as regular consumers. A product called Kriisioit ("Crisis Food"), which debuted on the domestic market not long before the coronavirus crisis struck, has proven especially popular; it includes a week's worth of food for one person.

"This bucket contains all the necessary supplies," the CEO said. "Because our food pack is designed to be able to be heated directly over a flame, it includes a small burner, matches, water purification tablets, a spoon and food, so you don't even need anything else. You need some kind of water that you can clean, and then you have a complete solution."

The Viljandi County-based food pack producer has been in business for four years. Currently, the food is cooked in Tartu, freeze-dried in Poland and packaged in Viljandi. The company is now in the process of building its own freeze-drying and packaging facilities, however.

The company has hired six temporary workers during the coronavirus crisis, all of whom will now be offered permanent positions.

-

