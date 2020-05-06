ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Food pack producer sees record turnover during crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tactical Foodpack production.
Tactical Foodpack production. Source: ERR
News

While the coronavirus crisis has seen many companies take a financial hit, others have managed to benefit instead. Viljandi County-based food pack producer Tactical Solution has seen record turnover during the crisis, with sales over the past two months exceeding the turnover of all of 2019 combined.

Tactical Solution CEO Sverre Puustusmaa said that the beginning of the coronavirus crisis was very stressful due to concerns about procuring those raw materials not grown in Estonia. Demand for freeze-dried food with a long shelf life grew both in Estonia and elsewhere, however, reported ETV news program "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"We essentially worked 24/7 in order to fill orders," Puustusmaa said. "But even then we were occasionally forced to increase our delivery times to two to three weeks."

Tactical Solution produces food packs for hikers, the military sector as well as regular consumers. A product called Kriisioit ("Crisis Food"), which debuted on the domestic market not long before the coronavirus crisis struck, has proven especially popular; it includes a week's worth of food for one person.

"This bucket contains all the necessary supplies," the CEO said. "Because our food pack is designed to be able to be heated directly over a flame, it includes a small burner, matches, water purification tablets, a spoon and food, so you don't even need anything else. You need some kind of water that you can clean, and then you have a complete solution."

The Viljandi County-based food pack producer has been in business for four years. Currently, the food is cooked in Tartu, freeze-dried in Poland and packaged in Viljandi. The company is now in the process of building its own freeze-drying and packaging facilities, however.

The company has hired six temporary workers during the coronavirus crisis, all of whom will now be offered permanent positions.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

foodcoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:36

Estonian Open Air Museum sees plenty of visitors during opening weekend

15:13

Decision on Tallink €150 state loan put back to next week

14:47

Ratas: Helme doesn't want to change coalition agreement over Rail Baltic

14:14

Municipality home delivering traditional baby shower during pandemic

14:07

Coop stores offering free delivery service to establish e-shopping habits

13:42

Institute of Memory unveils full version of Communist Crimes portal

13:03

Baltic states to reopen internal borders on May 15

12:55

Spring exhibition of Lääne-Viru artists opened outdoors

12:37

Bank of Estonia chief: German court's ECB decision remarkable

12:27

€28.5 million earmarked for renovating apartment buildings

12:03

Common Entrance Examinations to take place on May 19

11:58

Driving lessons, tests resuming this week

11:53

Only two new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

11:39

Buffers built up previously will help banks cope with larger loan losses

11:31

Mayor: Tallinn playgrounds, outdoor sports facilities to open next week

11:21

Food pack producer sees record turnover during crisis

11:03

Feature: Tallinn cafes face challenging times during emergency situation

10:42

Ministry of Justice proposes much higher fines for financial violations

10:25

Shipping companies expect clearer instructions from Finland

10:05

Universities having to adjust in order to accept international students

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: