Purchases of baked goods have risen during emergency situation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sourdough bread at Kotzebue Bakery in Tallinn.
Sourdough bread at Kotzebue Bakery in Tallinn. Source: ERR
While it has previously been reported that Estonians are buying cheaper meat during the emergency situation, they are also buying more baked goods but fewer impulse purchases.

Speaking about how food habits have changed during the crisis on "Vikerhommik" radio program on Thursday, Maaleht journalist Heli Raamets said: "'[Estonians have started eating less and less bread - it has been like this for years, but now in the first quarter sales of bakery products have increased."

In addition, Estonians are also eating a lot of dairy products. According to Raamets, there were nine dairy products among Selver's 20 best-selling products. "Estonians are still eating an amazing amount of dairy products," said Raamets.

Minced meat and chicken are the most popular types of meat. But, the purchase of more expensive cuts of meat, such as tenderloins, has decreased in an emergency. 

"It is also predicted that in future, as in the previous crisis 12 years ago, more wieners and boiled sausages will probably be bought," Raamets said.

Visits to the grocery store are less frequent than before and often a list is taken along. The number of impulse purchases has also decreased and only things that are needed to make a meal are bought. There is no longer any interest in new products either. 

"If otherwise, Estonians want new products all the time, it's amazing how many new products are released by the industries every year, then now new products are not bought anymore," said Raamets.

Earlier this week ERR's "Terevisioon" visited Kotzebue Bakery to learn how to make sourdough bread. If you understand Estonian you can watch the broadcast here.

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

