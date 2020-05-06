ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Victory Day parade canceled, fires still lit across Estonia

Lighting the Victory Day fire
Lighting the Victory Day fire Source: mil.ee
The Defence League (Kaitseliit) annual Victory Day parade was set to be held in Paide this year, but it has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Commander of the volunteer Defense League Riho Ühtegi told ERR's online news in Estonian that it will refrain from organizing both the traditional Victory Day parade and the Land Defence Day because of the epidemic. According to Ühtegi, the Defense League is planning on celebrating Victory Day more modestly.

"In pre-war Estonia, the focal event of the Victory Day was dispatching the victory fire from Kadriorg by the president, which we are still planning to do this year. The fires will be sent to all counties, as is done during the yearly parade. The event is open only to parties concerned and the public would be a part of it via an ETV broadcast," Ühtegi explained.

Young Eagles, the youth organization of the Defense League, would be the torchbearers, as the organization celebrates its 90th birthday this year.

Victory Day is a public holiday in Estonia which takes on June 23. The holiday has been celebrated since 1934 and marks the victory of Estonia and neighboring Latvia in the Battle of Cesis against the Baltische Landeswehr on June 23, 1919.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

