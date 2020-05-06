Finance minister: I see no need for a second supplementary budget

Speaking at Question Time in the Riigikogu on Wednesday, Finance Minister Martin Helme (EKRE) said that unless serious changes occur in the external environment, he does not see the need for a second supplementary budget.

"Why do you presume we will adopt another supplementary budget this year?" Helme answered Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP Ivari Padar's question on which tax changes are planned together with the second supplementary budget.

The finance minister said that unless serious changes occur in the external environment, he does not see the need for a second supplementary budget.

"I say this with great reservations, because an outbreak might occur in Estonia or something might happen with the banks or with the external environment. Right now I see no need for a new supplementary budget," Helme said.

The need for tax negotiations will arise when work on a budget for 2021 will commence, the minister added.

After the supplementary state budged law passed its third reading in the Riigikogu on April 15, Finance Committee chairman Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) said that should the current emergency situation extend beyond May, the drawing up of a second supplementary budget may be possible.

"It is certainly too soon to say right now that there will be a[n additional] supplementary budget, but at the same time, if we look at what is going on around us, that will certainly depend on when borders open up and these crisis restrictions are lifted," he said then.

