ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu passes supplementary budget bill into law ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A Riigikogu sitting.
A Riigikogu sitting. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The supplementary state budge law passed its third reading in the Riigikogu on Wednesday, thus passing into law. A total of 55 MPs voted in favor of the bill; 10 Social Democratic Party (SDE) MPs voted against it, while Reform MPs abstained from voting.

The government submitted the supplementary budget bill to the Riigikogu on April 2.

The coalition, which consists of the Center Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, did not support any of the proposed amendments to the bill submitted by the opposition, which is made up of the Reform Party and the SDE.

Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas asked Finance Committee chairman Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) why all parliamentary groups' proposed amendments were not taken into account.

Kokk responded that most of the proposed changes submitted by Reform were the same that had been submitted prior to the second reading of the supplementary budget bill.

"There were also fundamental proposed changes which differ from the opposition and coalition's current understandings, starting with not agreeing to reduce excise rates and ending with halting payments into the second pension pillar," Kokk said. "In connection with that, the majority of the committee did not support these proposals. And there was also one proposal that half of Reform members did not support."

Kallas: Reform doesn't support political 'Brezhnev package'

Kallas said that while the coalition had slipped the fulfillment of party election promises into the bill, it also includes critical crisis-alleviating measures, which is why the Reform parliamentary group would not vote against the bill.

"The Reform Party does not support the coalition's intent to use the supplementary budget to push through 'Brezhnev packages,' but we also won't vote against it," she said.

According to Indrek Saar, chairman of the SDE parliamentary group, the coalition parties couldn't resist the temptation to pursue party politics under the guise of crisis alleviation. He cited the halting of second-pillar pension payments as an example of this.

Second supplementary budget not ruled out

Kokk said that should the current emergency situation extend beyond May, the drawing up of a second supplementary budget may be possible, which he believed would likely be passed in July.

"It is certainly too soon to say right now that there will be a[n additional] supplementary budget, but at the same time, if we look at what is going on around us, that will certainly depend on when borders open up and these crisis restrictions are lifted," he said.

Following the supplementary budget, the government sector's nominal budgetary deficit for this year together with the government's economic support measures will equal €2.62 billion. The measures' effect on the government sector's nominal budgetary position is €1.15 billion.

The supplementary budget will reduce state budget revenues by €1.63 billion compared with the 2020 state budget. The impact of state budget measures on current budget expenditures will total €513 million.

With the supplementary budget, state budget expenditures will increase by a total of €118 million, investments by €10 million and financing operations by €2.12 billion. Measures will have a €513 million impact on state budget expenditures. In addition to these measures, also factored into the position is an increase of the state government reserves by €150 million and the establishment of a special-purpose reserve of €80 million for the covering of COVID-19 related expenses.

The package of amendments submitted together with the supplementary budget includes, among other measures, decreases in energy excises, additional investments as well as the opportunity to support businesses that are strategically significant to the state.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogucoronavirusemergency situationsupplementary budget
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
21:37

Ministers agree on seven metrics for exiting emergency situation

20:27

All parties' voters satisfied with government activity in current crisis

20:01

Riigikogu passes supplementary budget bill into law

19:55

89 health care workers have received positive coronavirus diagnosis

19:36

Tartu begins reconstruction of the Riia-Vaksali intersection

19:09

Estonia sending 60,000 masks to Italy and Spain

18:42

University of Tartu professor demanding €2,000 from alum over word usage

18:17

Drive-through coronavirus testing center to open in five counties

17:57

Schools encouraged to use e-tests designed by Tartu schools

17:43

Sick pay to be reimbursed only if approved by family doctor

17:23

Indrek Kiisler: Please stop the hysteria, I want to get off

16:52

State developing €25 million aid package for tourism sector

16:32

Head of Coop: Exiting crisis like passing through corridor full of switches

16:10

Restrictions still not introduced on selling land to foreigners

15:56

Amendment to allow 600 foreign workers to stay in Estonia until end of July

15:50

Two-thirds of people hospitalized diagnosed in hospital

15:35

Hotels offer accommodation to doctors and quarantining possibilities

15:16

Popov: Kuressaare will benefit from decision to move patients to mainland

14:48

ICT sector exploring ways to help vital sectors

14:29

Ministry not to extend operation of Paldiski-Sassnitz shipping route

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: