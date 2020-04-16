Ratas apologizes for inappropriate Center Party ad

Prime Minister and Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas publicly apologized on Thursday for an ad that the Center Party ran on social media. He also said that all Kesknädal newspapers for sale that contain the ad must also be recalled.

The ad references how the coalition party is supporting various fields of the Estonian economy using the supplementary budget passed into law on Wednesday.

Speaking at the government press conference on Thursday, Ratas stressed that such an ad is inappropriate during a crisis, and that he has requested that it be taken down.

"I'm unable to tell you today whether this paper has reached anyone's mailbox or not," the prime minister said. "If it's for sale, it of course must be recalled."

Center Party ad. Source: Kesknädal

-

