ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas apologizes for inappropriate Center Party ad ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Center Party ad.
Center Party ad. Source: Kesknädal
News

Prime Minister and Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas publicly apologized on Thursday for an ad that the Center Party ran on social media. He also said that all Kesknädal newspapers for sale that contain the ad must also be recalled.

The ad references how the coalition party is supporting various fields of the Estonian economy using the supplementary budget passed into law on Wednesday.

Speaking at the government press conference on Thursday, Ratas stressed that such an ad is inappropriate during a crisis, and that he has requested that it be taken down.

"I'm unable to tell you today whether this paper has reached anyone's mailbox or not," the prime minister said. "If it's for sale, it of course must be recalled."

Center Party ad. Source: Kesknädal

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratascenter partysupplementary budget
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:24

Startup Estonia: Startups' capital sufficient for up to five months

19:57

Luik stresses current crisis' security dimension at NATO ministers meeting

19:29

Government approves its input to Riigikogu on state reform

18:53

High time to set up exit plan, say Estonian employers

18:31

Poet Helve Poska dies of coronavirus in Sweden

17:55

Organizers of summer events are ready for difficult decisions

17:28

Minister of foreign trade predicts severe struggles for tourism sector

17:03

Supreme Court: Law does not deny access to materials of session in camera

16:30

Electronic participation in general meetings agreed by government

16:02

Scheduled and private clinic treatments likely to begin again next week

15:52

Ratas apologizes for inappropriate Center Party ad

15:31

Allikvee: No more than five hospitals should take care of COVID-19 patients

15:06

Helme: Restrictions will continue in May and June

14:55

State may need to change law before offering Tallink €150 million loan

14:31

Meelis Oidsalu: Virus and antibodies

13:59

Association of Estonian Broadcasters also seeking help from government

13:27

Tuulikki Bartosik chosen among 10 music recommendations of Songlines

12:51

People increasingly sorting waste while at home

12:46

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival will move online this year

12:25

Seeder: Next supplementary budget would include cuts

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: