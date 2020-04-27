Finance committee holding supplementary budget best practices meeting

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Riigikogu finance committee chair Aivar Kokk (Isamaa). Source: ERR
The Riigikogu's finance committee is to hold two video-linked sessions Monday, discussing the supplementary budget introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic effects. The discussions are aimed at ensuring best practices in implementing the budget, the committee says, as well as ensuring funds do not go to companies who have not contributed their full tax bill.

Committee chair Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) said a large amount of funds had been earmarked for the supplementary budget, which passed its final Riigikogu reading on April 15, meaning its use and implementation needed to be transparent and comprehensible for the public.

"It must also be ensured that the funds are used for the purpose and to the extent provided for in the supplementary budget," said Kokk. 

Kokk added that the grants must only go to those who have been up-to-date with filing and paying taxes.

"As a result, grants will only be paid if an applicant has no or deferred national tax arrears dating before 12 March 2020 (the day the emergency situation was declared-ed.). Appplicants may not have outstanding tax returns or annual reports not submitted by the deadline," Kokk said.

As reported on ERR News, Kokk had previously said that taxi-hailing app unicorn firm Bolt, which applied for relief of €50 million, had not contributed its full tax bill and was thus not eligible for state aid.

The committee would also review the full package of supplementary budget measures, as unveiled by the government Friday, Kokk continued.

The video-linked meeting may also be attended by economic affairs minister Taavi Aas (Center) and finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE), both of whom have been invited.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

