ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu approves €200 million for rural development fund to help farmers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Toomas Sildam's interview with Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller.
Toomas Sildam's interview with Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The government at a sitting on Thursday approved an increase of the Rural Development Foundation's capital and the conclusion of an administrative agreement for the implementation of crisis aid measures, the total sum of which is approximately €200 million.

Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller (EKRE) said at a press conference on Thursday that the Rural Development Foundation will use three measures to mitigate the liquidity crisis of farmers and rural entrepreneurs both in the present the emergency situation as well as during the exit therefrom.

Aller said that the three measures to be introduced consist of loan guarantees in the total amount of €50 million, loans totaling €100 million and land capital in the amount of €50 million. 

Loan guarantees for bioeconomy and rural economy are planned to total €30 million and farmland sale-leaseback transactions €50 million.

Accessing new loans is complicated and in some cases impossible when businesses' economic activities are impeded by circumstances beyond their control. Insufficient collateral may also prove an obstacle when applying for a new loan. 

In such a situation, guarantees and access to circulating capital are vital for rural entrepreneurs and businesses in the fisheries, agricultural and food sector in order to cover running costs, purchase necessary input material, make additional investments required for business development and prevent difficulties.

The implementation of the measures must be flexible enough to ensure that resources can be redirected between services where appropriate in order to respond to market signals and entrepreneurs' needs. In the present stage of the crisis, predicting demand for each of these measures is not possible. For that reason, it is important that the package should cover all potential financing needs of its target group to ensure their coping in the changed market situation.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

arvo allercoronavirusemergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
07.05

Movement restrictions to be lifted on islands on Friday

07.05

Estonia issues joint statement to mark end of Second World War annivesary

07.05

Survey: Quarter of employers have reduced basic salaries in recent months

07.05

Riigikogu approves €200 million for rural development fund to help farmers

07.05

Experts: Emergency situation will impose more restrictions when traveling

07.05

Hestia Hotel Group laying off over 190 employees in Estonia

07.05

Tartu, Saaremaa unveil new ad campaigns as emergency restrictions relaxed

07.05

Committee suggests Espak, Hõbemägi, Trasberg for ERR supervisory board

07.05

Estonian students top PISA financial literacy rankings

07.05

Eesti Raudtee announces tender for rail network electrification

07.05

Kaarel Tarand: The old always die first

07.05

ERSO marks Lepo Sumera's 70th birthday with virtual concert

07.05

Higher percentage of Estonian coaches women compared to EU average

07.05

Paper: Tracing app being developed to identify contact with COVID carriers

07.05

Pharmacies' turnover has fallen amid reform and pandemic

07.05

CEPA hosts coronavirus fireside chat featuring President Kersti Kaljulaid

07.05

Paper: Clearer skies make Helsinki visible from Tallinn TV Tower

07.05

Paper: Info about child abuse not reaching police or child protection

07.05

Ratas: Lifting lockdown on islands may be brought forward

07.05

Vabamu Museum's orienteering game in Old Town to celebrate Mother's Day

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: