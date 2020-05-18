Finno-Ugric world conference in Tartu put back to 2021

This year's World Congress of Finno Ugric Peoples has been postponed to 2021, Baltic News Service reports.

The congress, the 8th of its kind and originally planned to take place in Tartu in the summer, has been put back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held on June 16-18 2021.

The location, the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu, remains unchanged, as does its purported theme, "Cultural landscapes -- language and mind" will also remain unchanged, as well as the invitation to attend which was extended to president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Tickets already bought remain valid too.

World Congress project manager Helle Helena Puusepp said that the organizing team are to continue with preparation notwithstanding.

"Among other tasks, we will proceed with the registration process for congress observers and journalists. All of the registrations already made, and participation fees paid will remain valid," Puusepp said.

One aspect which has changed, BNS reports, is the logo and look and feel of the 8th congress. The central patterns of the new visual theme - chosen by the author of the logotype, Estonian artist Peeter Laurits - are bark beetles and petroglyphs from a cliff near the White Sea, off the northwest of Russia.

"For me, these are a metaphor for the handwriting of nature. I believe these details speak a familiar story to all of us," Laurits said.

A total of 23 Finno-Ugric nations are expected to be represented, via 500 people, including 215 delegates, as well as observers, guests and journalists.

The presidents of the other two sovereign nations with a Finno-Ugric majority, Finland and Hungary, have been invited to the congress' opening ceremony, as well as the Russian president and President Kersti Kaljulaid.

