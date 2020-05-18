ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Finno-Ugric world conference in Tartu put back to 2021 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
BNS
Map of the Finno-Ugric and Samoyedic languages' distribution.
Map of the Finno-Ugric and Samoyedic languages' distribution. Source: Photo: Estonian National Museum
news

This year's World Congress of Finno Ugric Peoples has been postponed to 2021, Baltic News Service reports.

The congress, the 8th of its kind and originally planned to take place in Tartu in the summer, has been put back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held on June 16-18 2021.

The location, the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu, remains unchanged, as does its purported theme, "Cultural landscapes -- language and mind" will also remain unchanged, as well as the invitation to attend which was extended to president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Tickets already bought remain valid too.

World Congress project manager Helle Helena Puusepp said that the organizing team are to continue with preparation notwithstanding.

"Among other tasks, we will proceed with the registration process for congress observers and journalists. All of the registrations already made, and participation fees paid will remain valid," Puusepp said.

One aspect which has changed, BNS reports, is the logo and look and feel of the 8th congress. The central patterns of the new visual theme - chosen by the author of the logotype, Estonian artist Peeter Laurits - are bark beetles and petroglyphs from a cliff near the White Sea, off the northwest of Russia.

"For me, these are a metaphor for the handwriting of nature. I believe these details speak a familiar story to all of us," Laurits said.

A total of 23 Finno-Ugric nations are expected to be represented, via 500 people, including 215 delegates, as well as observers, guests and journalists.

The presidents of the other two sovereign nations with a Finno-Ugric majority, Finland and Hungary, have been invited to the congress' opening ceremony, as well as the Russian president and President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tartucoronavirusfinno-ugric world conferencefinno-ugric world conference 2020
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:33

Estonian Greens to send euthanasia petition to Riigikogu on Monday

18:06

State prosecutor appeals on Savisaar defendants decision due in June

17:32

Tax Board: Situation starting to deteriorate in other sectors

17:09

Gallery: President tours Saaremaa, Muhu and Hiiumaa

16:47

Tiit Land elected new TalTech rector

16:34

Bank of Estonia supervisory board may take office before Midsummer's Day

15:59

Finno-Ugric world conference in Tartu put back to 2021

15:25

Estonian NT first-choice goalkeeper unexpectedly retires from pro football

14:58

Registered unemployment tops 50,000

14:34

President of Latvia: Baltic states united by discipline of the people

14:16

Viru Keemia Grupp has laid off 35 people in May

13:51

Estonia: Income tax returns can be submitted to MTA until end of June

13:43

Eight of 10 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours from Lihula care home

13:33

First Burger King restaurants in Estonia to open on May 20

13:16

Restrictions on flights between Estonia and Denmark lifted

12:42

Major T1 shopping mall creditor rejects restructuring plan

12:36

One COVID-19-related death, 10 new cases

12:14

Kaja Kallas: Prime Minister's talk of second wave of little practical use

11:17

Health Board: Crucial to keep up coronavirus best practices

10:53

Sick leave certificates during emergency situation double on year

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: