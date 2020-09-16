Drivers can ride the bus for free during Mobility Week in Tartu

Drivers in Tartu will be able to use the bus for free during European Mobility Week which starts on Wednesday.

During Mobility Week, everyone is called on to behave in a more environmentally friendly manner, to actively move about, and to value their health by replacing car travel with public transport, cycling, scooters or other alternative means of transport.

The Tartu City Government is inviting all drivers within the city and from neighbouring rural municipalities to choose public transport over cars during mobility week, allowing them to ride for free on the bus for the entire week.

Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm said: "Mobility Week draws attention to the high environmental impact of motor vehicle traffic, which is why we invite car users in the city to try more environmentally friendly modes of transport. In Tartu, the distances covered are generally short enough, which creates good preconditions for moving about by walking, cycling or using public transport. Many drivers will also be surprised by the fact that along several main routes a bus leaves the stop every 10 minutes on working days, and such frequent departures also allow one to move around the city quickly via bus."

He added that Tartu's public transport is also very environmentally friendly, because all city buses have been running on biogas since the beginning of the year.

Drivers can ride the bus for free between September 16 and September 22. Drivers must have a valid driver's license with them, which must be shown to the inspector, if necessary.

European Mobility Week, which began in 2002, takes place annually. The goal of the initiative is to improve people's health and quality of life by promoting clean mobility and sustainable urban transport.

