Scheduled treatments reorganized at several hospitals due to coronavirus

East Tallinn Central Hospital and Ida-Viru Central Hospital have both stopped or reorganized some scheduled treatments after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ten workers recorded positive results for coronavirus at the orthopedics center at East Tallinn Central Hospital, it was announced on Tuesday.

The hospital has tested all 31 patients at its orthopedics center and is also testing hospital staff due to one employee of the department having tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, four patients and 10 employees at the orthopedics center have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The patients were transferred to the West Tallinn Central Hospital yesterday and the employees have self-isolated and are monitoring their health.

Scheduled and outpatient treatment at the center have been suspended. Patients who were scheduled to begin treatment at the orthopedics center this week will be contacted by the hospital. Trauma patients arriving by ambulance will be transferred to other hospitals.

Patients' infection risk will be assessed upon entry at a checkpoint at the hospital; they are also requested to disinfect their hands and wear a protective face mask provided to them. The mask must be worn at all times while in the hospital. A distance of two meters must be kept from other people.

Visiting patients at the hospital is prohibited.

Ida-Viru Central Hospital temporarily restricting scheduled surgeries

The East-Viru Central Hospital has temporarily restricted scheduled surgeries due to cases of the coronavirus emerging among hospital staff.

Scheduled surgeries at the hospital have been reorganized in relation to an employee at the surgeries department having contracted COVID-19, according to East-Viru Central Hospital.

Emergency medical care for patients is ensured; however scheduled work at the surgeries department has temporarily been restricted.

The hospital has taken supplementary measures to prevent the spread of the infection, and protective face masks have been made mandatory to all patients and employees in all rooms of the hospital.

--

