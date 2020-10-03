University of Tartu, Academy of Security Sciences open building in Narva

A college and dormitory jointly administered by the University of Tartu, the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (EASS) and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) opened on Paul Keres street in Narva on Friday.

The building has study rooms, a shooting range, resting zones and a swimming pool. The dormitory has 45 rooms, three rooms with disabled access. It is the largest wooden public building in Estonia to date.

Administrative Manager of the University of Tartu Narva College Jaanus Villiko said the college had been waiting for the new dormitory building for more than 20 years.

Rector of the university Toomas Asser said: "The presence of the national university in Narva is indispensable for the advancement of the region, which is why the University of Tartu has taken the development of Narva college very seriously for 20 years already."

He added the university alone could not have offered the college members living conditions as good as those created in cooperation with the EASS and the PBGB.

The architectural solution of the study, accommodation and training complex was made by Kolm Pluss Üks, the interior design by T43 and the landscape design by OÜ Tajuruum.

The winner of the art contest announced by the EASS and the University of Tartu, aiming to find the most suitable artistic work for the public square in front of the building, was the work entitled "Otium reficit vires" by Oliver Soomets. The submitted work – a giant pillow – refers to the importance of rest in restoring strength, but also to mental invigoration resulting from studies in the new facility.

The contractual cost of the building was €18.5 million (incl. VAT). The share of the University of Tartu was €4.5 million.

