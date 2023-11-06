Narva swimming pool reopened

Following a long pause and warranty repairs, the swimming pool located at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences' (EASS) Narva Learning Center reopened its doors on Monday.

The facility features an eight-lane, 25 meter pool – referred to as a short course – with a shallow depth of 1.3 meters and a deep-end depth of 1.8 meters. Estonian state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) began managing swimming pool services at the facility last month.

"Local residents have been waiting for this day for a long time, and today we can truly finally reopen the pool's doors," RKAS Eastern regional director Margo Merirand told ERR's Russian-language online news portal. "The necessary warranty repairs are complete and now the biggest swimming pool in the region can once again help guests improve their health."

"We're delighted to announce that following a forced break, the pool can be used by both local residents as well as our students and partners," Narva Learning Center director Anne Kivimäe added.

The pool at Narva Learning Center is open weekdays from 7 a.m. through 10 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. through 10 p.m.

EASS' Narva Learning Center was completed three years ago. The center's pool ended up being built twice as big as originally planned for the benefit of city residents, who made active use of the swimming facilities through last June, when the pool was shut down following the discovery of major structural defects.

Repairs involved replacing the entire top cover, both inside the swimming pool itself as well as on the facilities' walls.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!