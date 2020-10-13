news

Financial Supervision Authority: Most difficult time for banks has passed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tallinn skyline.
Tallinn skyline. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) has said the most difficult time for banks during the coronavirus crisis has passed and at the end of the second quarter requests for loan holidays has ceased.

In the second quarter (April, May and June), the loan stock of the banking sector decreased by 0.7 percent year-on-year to €27.5 billion. In the previous quarter (January, February and March), the loan balance grew by 0.9 percent year-on-year.

In its sector review, the authority noted that by the end of June, the most difficult period for banks caused by the crisis had passed and the request for payment leave had ceased.  

Compared to the first quarter, the loan balance of the Estonian banking sector decreased by 0.8 percent. The decrease in the volume of the loan portfolio is mainly due to the decrease in the volume of corporate loans.

The volume of loans issued to non-financial corporations decreased by 2.3 percent year-on-year in the second quarter. The loan volume of private sector enterprises decreased by 2.7 percent and the loan volume of state-owned enterprises increased by 3.4 percent.

Loans granted to financial corporations decreased by 11 percent in the second quarter. The effects of the coronavirus crisis on lending can be seen when compared with the previous quarter - the loan balance of both financial and non-financial corporations decreased by 2.1 percent during the quarter, to €3.3 and €9.7 billion, respectively.

The impact of the decline in the corporate loan portfolio on the sector's total loan portfolio was offset by an increase in household loans by 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter and by 3 percent quarter-on-quarter. At the end of the second quarter, household loans amounted to €13.6 billion.

Insurance premium volumes also started to recover in the second quarter.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:25

Tallinn recalls hospital council member over newspaper comments

10:53

President Kaljulaid: Three Seas Initative does not compete with EU

10:51

Health Board: 25 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:26

Financial Supervision Authority: Most difficult time for banks has passed

09:53

Latvian foreign minister: The 'Baltic bubble' is not just for numbers

09:27

New Orleans Saints release Margus Hunt

09:03

Government plans to make tuition fees compulsory for third-country students

08:35

Marriage referendum draft will reach Riigikogu soon, date to be agreed

08:04

Kiik to raise shortening quarantine period with government

12.10

EU foreign ministers agree on sanctions on Lukashenko, Russian officials

12.10

Prime minister submits Estonia's development strategy until 2035

12.10

Land Board publishes new aerial ortophotos of Estonia

12.10

National team center-back Karol Mets to join Saudi Arabian Ettifaq FC

12.10

Tax inflow of €674 million for August up 1.6 percent on year

12.10

Foreign minister: A window to reinstate the 'Baltic bubble' has opened

12.10

ANALYSIS | Thousands have lost their jobs in tourism

12.10

Consumer protection authority shares suggestions for choosing face masks

12.10

Kalev player diagnosed with COVID-19, team forfeits United League match

12.10

Numbers of people tested for coronavirus has fallen in last two weeks

12.10

Lux Express recommends passengers wear masks from Tuesday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: