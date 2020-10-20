news

SEB: Aim of pension reform should be feeling of security in future

Tallinn skyline.
Tallinn skyline. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Head of the Estonian branch of SEB Life and Pension Baltic Triin Messimas said that the aim of a pension reform should be foremost to ensure the feeling of future financial security of the people.

"This requires greater trust in the system's functioning, its stability and sustainability. Foremost, I invite the parties involved to discuss the aspect of making the accumulation and payout solutions more flexible," Messimas said on Tuesday. 

Messimas said that while it's important to ensure the freedom of the person saving money for retirement to decide about their personal assets, people should also take the responsibility themselves to ensure financially safe retirement. 

Messimas also called on the people saving for pension to carefully examine which solution for preparing for retirement is most suitable for them.

"Since payouts from the second pillar will start to be made to those who file an application only from September 1, 2021, there is no need to rush the decision," she said.

She observed that the reform of the pension system offers various alternatives that are good for the person saving for pension, which are worthwhile learning about.

"Not all the alternatives can be chosen right from the beginning of the new year, which is why it makes sense to wait with making the decision," Messimas said.

Editor: Helen Wright

