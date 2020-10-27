Theresa Bubbear appointed UK Ambassador to Finland after Estonia post ends

news

The United Kingdom's Ambassador to Estonia Mrs. Theresa Bubbear.
The United Kingdom's Ambassador to Estonia Mrs. Theresa Bubbear. Source: British Embassy in Tallinn
Current British Ambassador to Estonia Theresa Bubbear will be the next ambassador to Finland, the United Kingdom's Foreign Office has announced.

Theresa Bubbear will cross the Gulf of Finland for her new role in July 2021. Her stint as ambassador to Estonia, which she started in 2016, is due to expire next spring.

"So excited to be going back to beautiful Finland and my many Finnish friends, while remaining close to my Estonian friends," Bubbear wrote on her social media account Tuesday.

Theresa Bubbear will be replacing Tom Dodd, appointed U.K. Ambassador to Finland in 2018. Her own replacement in Estonia is yet to be announced.

The U.K.'s ambassadors to Estonia following the 1991 restoration of independence have been:

  • Brian Low (1991-1994).
  • Charles de Chassiron (1994-1997).
  • Timothy Craddock (1997-2000).
  • Sarah Squire (2000-2003).
  • Nigel Haywood (2003-2007).
  • Peter Carter (2007-2012).
  • Chris Holtby (2012-2016).
  • Theresa Bubbear (2016-present).

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

