news

Bank of Estonia announces new deputy governor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
Veiko Tali
Veiko Tali Source: Ministry of Finance.
news

The supervisory board of the Bank of Estonia on Tuesday approved Veiko Tali as the bank's new deputy governor.

Tali, who has been secretary general of the Ministry of Finance since 2011, will start his five-year term at the beginning of 2021.

Before starting at the ministry, Tali worked as a researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Estonian Academy of Sciences.

The board of the Bank of Estonia has a governor and two deputies. Since June 7, 2019, the central bank has been led by previous deputy governor Madis Muller.

Müller, who nominated Tali for the position, said he appreciated Tali's long experience in shaping financial policy, which will allow him to quickly get to grips with his new role.

"Veiko has also proven to be a capable leader and I believe that his experience will enable him to successfully contribute to the development and management of the central bank," said Müller.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Bank of Estonia announces new deputy governor

17:36

Authority starts proceedings after ski coach alleged ban violations

17:08

Portal: Ministry bill aims to ease foreign national doctor registration

16:37

Government agrees coronavirus surveillance studies will continue

16:06

Court finds Tartu ex-deputy mayor partially guilty, issues €16,000 fine

15:36

Health Board: Teachers need to socially distance at school

15:01

Opposition parties table nearly 30 amendments to state budget bill

14:36

Tallink sees almost 80 percent fall in passenger numbers in October

14:05

Tallinn asks residents to use population register e-services

13:39

Mexicans in Tartu celebrate Dia de Muertos by opening exhibition

13:13

Coalition considers earlier closing time instead of alcohol consumption ban

12:42

Ministry and child welfare union battle over minors' employment regulations

12:17

Tanel Leok announces retirement after 20-year motocross career

11:52

Poll: EKRE only party whose voters pick Trump over Biden at US election

11:13

Head of scientific council not in favor of mass COVID-19 testing

11:00

Health Board: 80 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over last 24 hours Updated

10:49

Latvia weighing up new coronavirus state of emergency

10:34

Prime minister offers condolences after Vienna terror attack

10:21

Mati Alaver assists skiers in Finland, association emphasizes ban

09:48

Central bank governor emphasizes transparency when using EU recovery fund

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: