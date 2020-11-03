Bank of Estonia announces new deputy governor

The supervisory board of the Bank of Estonia on Tuesday approved Veiko Tali as the bank's new deputy governor.

Tali, who has been secretary general of the Ministry of Finance since 2011, will start his five-year term at the beginning of 2021.

Before starting at the ministry, Tali worked as a researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Estonian Academy of Sciences.

The board of the Bank of Estonia has a governor and two deputies. Since June 7, 2019, the central bank has been led by previous deputy governor Madis Muller.

Müller, who nominated Tali for the position, said he appreciated Tali's long experience in shaping financial policy, which will allow him to quickly get to grips with his new role.

"Veiko has also proven to be a capable leader and I believe that his experience will enable him to successfully contribute to the development and management of the central bank," said Müller.

--

