Opposition recognizes Reps decision

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Opposition politicians welcomed Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps' Friday decision to resign.

Chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas took to social media to write that Reps is personifying political culture.

"Taking political responsibility is not really characteristic of this government, which is why Mailis Reps' decision to resign is worth noting. The situation was difficult and delicate for Reps," Kallas wrote.

"The education minister's decision today clearly stands apart from the political culture of late. In summary, Estonia deserves a government where policy goes beyond addressing fallout from scandals to reach solving problems the country faces," Kallas added.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Indrek Saar says in an opinion piece in Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian) that Reps' step should serve as an example to more than one male politician in the government.

Saar added that he is sure the decision to resign was difficult for Reps as the post of education minister mattered to her a great deal.

"In any case, she managed to rehabilitate herself in my eyes by taking this bold step. It is a shame more than a few male members of this government who have committed far worse cannot find the same measure of mental fortitude. And there can be no doubt that Mailis Reps will remain in politics for long years to come – her resignation today makes it possible for her to return after a while," Saar wrote.

Head of the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 party Kristina Kallas described Reps' decision as a statesmanlike move.

"Mailis Reps took a leap forward by resigning. It comes as a statesmanlike move in current political culture or rather lack thereof," she wrote on Facebook.

Estonia's Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center Party) announced her resignation on Friday.

The daily Õhtuleht wrote on Tuesday that according to its observations, Reps has her driver ferry her kids to school and practice. The paper also wrote that ministry employees, with the exception of Reps' close circle, said that the practice was daily and systematic.

Mailis Reps told ERR on Wednesday that she plans to continue as minister despite the Õhtuleht scandal, adding that she is willing to make changes should the scandal come to disrupt her work.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

No comments yet.
