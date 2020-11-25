Kaarsild bridge 'oranged' to mark end of violence against women day

The arch of Tartu's Kaarsild bridge will be lit in orange on Wednesday (November 25) to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The United Nation's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women has been held since 1999 in memory of the three politically active sisters Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa Mirabal, who were murdered in the Dominican Republic in 1960.

Landmarks around the world will be lit in orange or "oranged" to mark the day, and Tartu is taking part by lighting the bridge.

This year's theme for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is "Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!". As in previous years, this year's International Day will mark the launch of 16 days of activism that will conclude on December 10, which is International Human Rights Day.

Read more about combating violence against women on the website of the Women's Support and Information Center in English, Russian or Estonian.

