X!

Tartu to celebrate Finnish Independence Day this Friday

News
Tartu's Arch Bridge lit up in the colors of the Finnish flag.
Tartu's Arch Bridge lit up in the colors of the Finnish flag. Source: Mana Kaasik
News

On Friday, December 6, Finland celebrates its 107th Independence Day. To mark the occasion, Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) will be decorated with Finnish flags and the bridges across the city's Emajõgi River will be lit up in blue and white.

The celebrations marking Finnish Independence Day will start at midday on Friday in Town Hall Square, with all residents and visitors invited to join in. Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform) will be on hand to congratulate Finland on the anniversary of its independence alongside Verni Loodmaa, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Finland in Tartu.

Tartu Town Hall's famous bells will play "Finlandia" by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius and traditional Finnish folk dances will also be performed.

Finland's Independence Day is celebrated every year on December 6 to commemorate the country's declaration of independence in 1917. Tartu has a long-standing and close relationship with Finland, symbolized by its sister city status with Tampere, Turku and Hämeenlinna.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Expert: Estonian offshore wind farms would not have critical impact on Sweden

19:38

Wolves' changing status at EU level will not significantly impact Estonia

19:07

Estonian PM: No need to rush with climate law

18:28

World's biggest robotics competition set for Tallinn this weekend

17:50

Tartu to celebrate Finnish Independence Day this Friday

17:18

Basketball: Kalev/Cramo lose to Greek club PAOK in FIBA Europe Cup

17:00

FM: Malta could have found a way to block Lavrov from OSCE meeting

16:55

The case for private air ambulances in Estonia

16:34

Estonia's Mara Kirchberg wins top Nordic Baltic Young Artist Award

16:15

Committee blames canceled alcohol tax rise on budget deficit

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

04.12

Jet2 to run flights from three UK cities to Tallinn next Christmas

04.12

Finance ministry to introduce mandatory e-invoicing obligation

04.12

Mulgi puder and Pysanka added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list

03.12

Tallinn nightclub Hall to close after New Year's Eve

13:34

Pro-Russian activist handed 6.5 year prison sentence for vandalizing minister's car

03.12

Ministry seeking new location for Tallinn Bus Station

08:28

UK Royal Navy frigate practices Baltic Sea underwater infrastructure protection

03.12

Self-driving bus operating in Tallinn's Kodulahe this December

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo