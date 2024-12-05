Tartu to celebrate Finnish Independence Day this Friday

On Friday, December 6, Finland celebrates its 107th Independence Day. To mark the occasion, Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) will be decorated with Finnish flags and the bridges across the city's Emajõgi River will be lit up in blue and white.

The celebrations marking Finnish Independence Day will start at midday on Friday in Town Hall Square, with all residents and visitors invited to join in. Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform) will be on hand to congratulate Finland on the anniversary of its independence alongside Verni Loodmaa, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Finland in Tartu.

Tartu Town Hall's famous bells will play "Finlandia" by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius and traditional Finnish folk dances will also be performed.

Finland's Independence Day is celebrated every year on December 6 to commemorate the country's declaration of independence in 1917. Tartu has a long-standing and close relationship with Finland, symbolized by its sister city status with Tampere, Turku and Hämeenlinna.

