USA closes Danske Estonia money laundering investigation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Danske Bank's former branch in Tallinn, site of the largest throughflow of potentially illicit funds.
Danske Bank's former branch in Tallinn, site of the largest throughflow of potentially illicit funds. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Estonian branch of Danske Bank likely did not breach U.S. sanctions by moving around billions of dollars in suspicious funds, the U.S. Department of Treasury said. This means the bank is looking at a smaller fine than initially forecast.

The Department of Finance Office for Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) told Danske Bank on Saturday that the investigation into the actions of its Estonian branch will be terminated, Bloomberg reported.

The bank said in a statement that OFAC might reopen the investigation should new evidence come to light.

Danske has been under investigation in USA over alleged money laundering. The bank admitted two years ago that non-resident clients of its Estonian arm have pursued €200 billion worth of transfers without the parent bank's knowledge. Danske's in-house investigation found most of the money to have been of suspicious origin.

USA started to take an interest in transfers by Nordic banks after it turned out they could involve suspicious funds from Russia. Had Danske been found guilty, the bank would have been looking at a considerable fine, Bloomberg writes.

Sydbank analyst Mikkel Emil said that the fine would have stretched into billions of dollars. "The fine will be smaller now, while other investigations are still underway and Danske is by no means home free," he said.

Investigations into Danske actions are ongoing in Denmark and France, while the U.S. Department of Justice will also continue its probe.

U.S. authorities said last fall that they would investigate cases of alleged money laundering in the Estonian arms of Danske and Swedbank.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:00

Day brings 579 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

10:35

Vaccinating some nursing home clients could prove problematic

09:05

USA closes Danske Estonia money laundering investigation

07:58

Eesti Energia CEO says concentrating on nuclear energy pointless

19.12

FBI keeping an eye on Baltic branches of Swedbank, Danske, SEB

19.12

Sweden seeks new probe of M/S Estonia ferry wreck after 25-year ban

19.12

Estonian minehunter Admiral Cowan arrives at home port

19.12

Study: Only 60 pct of Estonians willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19

19.12

Health Board: 561 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Updated

19.12

Foreign minister: Brexit brings important travel and trade changes

19.12

Police: Almost 90 percent of Ida-Viru residents wearing masks in public

19.12

President appoints new first-tier judges

18.12

Tallinn to temporarily suspend subscription to PBK's Russian programs

18.12

Lithuania's average wage rises above Estonia's

18.12

Tanel Kangert and Janika Lõiv chosen as cyclists of the year

18.12

Harju County local municipalities want to get a part of speeding fines

18.12

Environment minister: Dismissed forestry committee not compromise-oriented

18.12

Safety authorities: M/S Estonia ferry sinking needs further investigation

18.12

Meteorologist: We'll have to celebrate Christmas without snow

18.12

From the casino to the tax and customs board: New director revealed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: