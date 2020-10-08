news

Government aims to transfer financial intelligence unit to finance ministry ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The
The "Superministry" complex in Tallinn, which houses the finance ministry. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The government wants to bring the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), currently part of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) under the finance ministry's control.

The cabinet said it supported the proposal at its regular Thursday sitting; spokespersons said the proposal would bring the FIU under finance ministry control and organizationally away from the PPA.

The bill which would make the transition legal is aimed at improving the fight against money laundering, the government said, and guaranteeing the legal certainty of information shared with other institutions.

While this bill, if it passes at the Riigikogu, would come into effect on January 1 2021, the aspect concerning the signatory power relating to the transfer of officials would enter into force on November 23 – in other words personnel could be moved into the finance ministry's orbit ahead of the full bill becoming law.

The bill also seeks to clarify the regulations regarding the signing of agreements and administrative acts before its in-force date, BNS reports.

The FIU is also responsible for detecting potential financing of terrorist groups.

Estonia was at the center of several large-scale money laundering cases last year, the most prominent among them concerning cashflows estimated at €230 billion, said to have passed through the portals of the now-defunct Danske Bank in Tallinn, between 2007 and 2015.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:35

Estonia joins UNESCO Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage Convention

19:03

SDE deputy chair: Budget catering to the elite, overlooking families coping

18:32

Government aims to transfer financial intelligence unit to finance ministry

18:11

New Tallinn-Kuressaare flight carrier brings timetable changes

17:55

Estonia joins Leaders' Pledge to stand up for nature

17:28

Estonian sauna design and tech tour to give Americans a taste of 'leil'*

17:10

SuperAlko Latvia sees 50 percent fall in sales in October

16:59

Gallery: Apothecary Melchior filming takes place in Tallinn's Old Town

16:47

Officials, ministers discussing rules to make lobbying meetings public

16:28

Head of Parempoolsed: Radicals have succeeded in taking society hostage

16:01

4,360 viral upper respiratory tract infections diagnosed in Estonia last week

15:36

Man brings live explosive to Tartu police station

15:04

Hiiumaa Hospital opens new helipad

14:31

Ivo Kuldmäe to become new KredEx chief

14:10

Aas: Charter flights to Egypt and Turkey not allowed

14:02

Reidi tee speed cameras identify violations, but fines not issued yet

14:02

Daily: Charter flights were briefly allowed for prime minister's sake only

13:38

After summer recovery, long-distance bus lines in poor shape again

13:09

Kohtla-Järve mayor goes to court seeking apology over alleged slander

12:43

Winning ideas for Tartu's participatory budget revealed

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: