Kuressaare Hospital opens COVID-19 ward ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kuressaare hospital patients transported to the mainland.
Kuressaare hospital patients transported to the mainland. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

A new COVID-19 ward has been opened at Kuressaare Hospital after a person returned to the island of Saaremaa who had contracted coronavirus from a mainland hospital and then infected seven patients and several members of staff.

"Unfortunately, the peaceful time for Kuressaare Hospital seems to have ended with Christmas," Kuressaare Hospital management board member Märt Kõlli told regional daily newspaper Saarte Hääl and said a patient treated at a mainland hospital had been diagnosed with coronavirus on December 23. The entire department where the infected person had been in treatment was then quarantined at Kuressaare Hospital.

"The former primary internal medicine department became a COVID-19 unit," Kõlli said, adding that the COVID-19 department was forced to open a little earlier than the planned date of December 29. One week after the first positive coronavirus diagnosis, other patients in the ward were tested. On December 31, it was revealed that seven more people had been infected.

Member of the hospital's management board and chief medical officer Edward Laane said: "At the end of the isolation period on January 10, we hope to start referring patients home depending on their condition."

One infected person was also brought to the COVID-19 ward of Kuressaare Hospital from the mainland. "We are also obliged to receive coronavirus patients from the mainland," Kõlli said. "Presumably, they have links to Saaremaa."

Coronavirus patients in Saaremaa are no longer taken to mainland hospitals for treatment as they were in the spring.

The island was the epicenter of infections in the first coronavirus wave in spring, with rates far outstripping the rest of the country. This led to three COVID-19 wards being set up at Kuressaare Hospital, along with an Estonian Defense Forces field hospital.

However, from late spring numbers stabilized and even flatlined, and the island typically reports single figures in its new daily cases currently listed by the Health Board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:44

Lihula shooter preliminary hearing starts Wednesday

18:25

Fuel prices up slightly on pre-Christmas season levels

17:59

Unemployment benefits rise significantly for 2021

17:29

Minister: Natural population fall for 2020 regrettable

16:56

Number of visits to Artis cinema fall by over 40 percent

16:24

Folk costume made in Estonia received international recognition

15:51

Nõmme center to see apartment house developments

15:19

New Narva mayor runs into obstacles reorganizing city government

15:17

Health Board: 429 new cases of coronavirus, seven deaths Updated

14:56

Thomas Häberli announced as new national football team manager

14:48

Kiik: 40,000 people could receive first vaccine dose by end of January

14:28

Kuressaare Hospital opens COVID-19 ward

14:01

Court opts to make former opera chief sexual harassment hearings public

13:35

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers fall to 2003 level

13:04

Lutsar: Extending interval between vaccine injections could be reasonable

12:37

Disruptions in use of Mobile-ID still possible

12:12

Development of Estonia's largest solar park delayed once more

11:38

Tallink passenger figures down nearly 62 percent in 2020

11:14

Former Health Board official: Risk groups should be vaccinated concurrently

10:48

COVID-19 vaccine administration hindered by holidays and staff training

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: