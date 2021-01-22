Ratas: The courage of the people of Belarus is impressive ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas met Svetlana Tikhanovskaya during her two-day visit to Tallinn on January 22.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to discuss the political situation in Belarus and the aspirations of the Belarusian people for democracy.

"The courage of the people of Belarus is impressive, although the situation there is not showing any signs of improvement. Protests for democracy and human rights continue despite their repression by the authorities," the Prime Minister said.

Ratas assured Tikhanovskaya that the well-being of the Belarusian people is extremely important for Estonia: "We support you in the international arena whenever possible, and show our solidarity. There is only one way forward for Belarus – free and democratic elections."

The prime minister also said Estonia would continue to provide comprehensive assistance to Belarusian civil society.

Tikhanovskaya also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu and will attend an informal high-level virtual meeting of the UN Security Council on media freedom in Belarus, organized by Estonia. She is on a two-day visit to Estonia and met with President Kersti Kaljulaid on Thursday.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

