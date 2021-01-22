Ratas: The courage of the people of Belarus is impressive

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to discuss the political situation in Belarus and the aspirations of the Belarusian people for democracy.

"The courage of the people of Belarus is impressive, although the situation there is not showing any signs of improvement. Protests for democracy and human rights continue despite their repression by the authorities," the Prime Minister said.

Ratas assured Tikhanovskaya that the well-being of the Belarusian people is extremely important for Estonia: "We support you in the international arena whenever possible, and show our solidarity. There is only one way forward for Belarus – free and democratic elections."

The prime minister also said Estonia would continue to provide comprehensive assistance to Belarusian civil society.

Met with the courageous @Tsihanouskaya today. Assured that Estonia stands with the Belarusian people and civil society in their fight for democracy. We both agree that free and fair elections are the only way forward for Belarus. pic.twitter.com/xcNdnigX4P — Jüri Ratas (@ratasjuri) January 22, 2021

Tikhanovskaya also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu and will attend an informal high-level virtual meeting of the UN Security Council on media freedom in Belarus, organized by Estonia. She is on a two-day visit to Estonia and met with President Kersti Kaljulaid on Thursday.

