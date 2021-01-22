Tikhanovskaya awarded Estonian foreign ministry's Order of Merit ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been awarded an Order of Merit by the Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In total, 31 people were issued with the Order of Merit this year, the ministry said.
The order recognizes diplomats, journalists, entrepreneurs, former and current foreign ministers and public figures who have made notable contributions to securing Estonia's independence and advancing Estonia's interests internationally.
Speaking at a press conference during a two-day visit to Tallinn, Tikhanovskaya said: "During our meeting with Mr. Reinsalu, I was honored to get an Order of Merit for our fight for freedom and for being a strong ally of Estonia. So it's my personal gratitude, thank you so much."
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said: "This year, we are also taking an international perspective: as an elected member of the UN Security Council, we are more involved in discussions on international security than ever before."
He added: "I am proud that Estonia has so many friends we can count on. These are the people who help make Estonia greater and stronger."
The 2021 recipients of the Order of Merit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
1. Aku Sorainen
2. Anne Samlik
3. Anvar Samost
4. Aune Kotli
5. Damon Wilson
6. David Harris
7. Edgars Rinkēvičs
8. Edward Lucas
9. Enno Uibo
10. Erki Kodar
11. Heiki Magnus
12. Inga Bowden
13. Irja Lutsar
14. Jacek Krzysztof Czaputowicz
15. Jüri Ratas
16. Kristiina Omri
17. Lembit Uibo
18. Linas Linkevičius
19. Mart Luik
20. Mart Raudsaar
21. Michael Richard Pompeo
22. Mihhail Lotman
23. Märt Volmer
24. Paavo Nõgene
25. Paul Teesalu
26. Pekka Haavisto
27. Priit Hõbemägi
28. Riho Ühtegi
29. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
30. Teet Korsten
31. Tiina Nirk
Editor: Helen Wright
