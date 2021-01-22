Tikhanovskaya awarded Estonian foreign ministry's Order of Merit

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been awarded an Order of Merit by the Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In total, 31 people were issued with the Order of Merit this year, the ministry said.

The order recognizes diplomats, journalists, entrepreneurs, former and current foreign ministers and public figures who have made notable contributions to securing Estonia's independence and advancing Estonia's interests internationally.

Speaking at a press conference during a two-day visit to Tallinn, Tikhanovskaya said: "During our meeting with Mr. Reinsalu, I was honored to get an Order of Merit for our fight for freedom and for being a strong ally of Estonia. So it's my personal gratitude, thank you so much."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said: "This year, we are also taking an international perspective: as an elected member of the UN Security Council, we are more involved in discussions on international security than ever before."

He added: "I am proud that Estonia has so many friends we can count on. These are the people who help make Estonia greater and stronger."

The 2021 recipients of the Order of Merit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

1. Aku Sorainen

2. Anne Samlik

3. Anvar Samost

4. Aune Kotli

5. Damon Wilson

6. David Harris

7. Edgars Rinkēvičs

8. Edward Lucas

9. Enno Uibo

10. Erki Kodar

11. Heiki Magnus

12. Inga Bowden

13. Irja Lutsar

14. Jacek Krzysztof Czaputowicz

15. Jüri Ratas

16. Kristiina Omri

17. Lembit Uibo

18. Linas Linkevičius

19. Mart Luik

20. Mart Raudsaar

21. Michael Richard Pompeo

22. Mihhail Lotman

23. Märt Volmer

24. Paavo Nõgene

25. Paul Teesalu

26. Pekka Haavisto

27. Priit Hõbemägi

28. Riho Ühtegi

29. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

30. Teet Korsten

31. Tiina Nirk

