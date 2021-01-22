Tikhanovskaya awarded Estonian foreign ministry's Order of Merit ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Tallinn on January 22.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Tallinn on January 22. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been awarded an Order of Merit by the Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In total, 31 people were issued with the Order of Merit this year, the ministry said.

The order recognizes diplomats, journalists, entrepreneurs, former and current foreign ministers and public figures who have made notable contributions to securing Estonia's independence and advancing Estonia's interests internationally. 

Speaking at a press conference during a two-day visit to Tallinn, Tikhanovskaya said: "During our meeting with Mr. Reinsalu, I was honored to get an Order of Merit for our fight for freedom and for being a strong ally of Estonia. So it's my personal gratitude, thank you so much."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said: "This year, we are also taking an international perspective: as an elected member of the UN Security Council, we are more involved in discussions on international security than ever before."

He added: "I am proud that Estonia has so many friends we can count on. These are the people who help make Estonia greater and stronger."

The 2021 recipients of the Order of Merit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 

1. Aku Sorainen
2. Anne Samlik
3. Anvar Samost
4. Aune Kotli
5. Damon Wilson
6. David Harris
7. Edgars Rinkēvičs
8. Edward Lucas
9. Enno Uibo
10. Erki Kodar
11. Heiki Magnus
12. Inga Bowden
13. Irja Lutsar
14. Jacek Krzysztof Czaputowicz
15. Jüri Ratas
16. Kristiina Omri
17. Lembit Uibo
18. Linas Linkevičius
19. Mart Luik
20. Mart Raudsaar
21. Michael Richard Pompeo
22. Mihhail Lotman
23. Märt Volmer
24. Paavo Nõgene
25. Paul Teesalu
26. Pekka Haavisto
27. Priit Hõbemägi
28. Riho Ühtegi
29. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
30. Teet Korsten
31. Tiina Nirk

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:05

Ratas: The courage of the people of Belarus is impressive

12:37

Estonia's cut of EU recovery fund decreased by €130 million

12:23

Coalition portfolios will be announced on Friday

12:10

Employers can make vaccination mandatory for employees

11:52

Tikhanovskaya awarded Estonian foreign ministry's Order of Merit

11:36

Ratas expresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns to European Council

11:22

Defense ministry in fear of defense costs decreasing due to COVID-19 Updated

11:09

WRC Monte Carlo: Tänak in third after five stages Updated

11:02

Finnish dailies: Border may close to all bar key foreign workers next week

10:50

Health Board: 490 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

09:58

Eurosceptic EKRE Pärnu councilor no-confidence motion fails by one vote

09:50

Coalition plans to increase transparency in political processes

09:29

Ratas talks improving COVID-19 tests, data sharing with Finnish counterpart

09:11

Lasnamäe mulling moving social center to T1 Mall of Tallinn

08:33

Minister: New government to decide on extending restrictions nationwide

21.01

Opinion: Liberal Estonia is Back - but hard lessons have been learned

21.01

Ossinovski, business partner cleared of bribery after Latvian court ruling

21.01

11,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

21.01

Virtual conference to celebrate writer Jaan Kaplniski's 80th birthday

21.01

Kontaveit from isolation: I am trying to maintain my mood

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: