Teacher: Years of distance learning will leave knowledge gaps

Two academic years of distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic will leave gaps in the knowledge of students on what they need to get through life, a Tallinn teacher says.

Lauri Leesi, teacher at the Tallinn French School (Tallinna Prantsuse Lütseum) told weekly Maaleht that: "In my opinion, the benefits of distance learning during the first wave was around 20 percent compared with full-contact learning, and during the current wave, not more than eight or nine percent."

Leesi added that this naturally depends on the student themselves - if a young person is talented and wants to learn, then he or she will get through it come what may, he said.

"The question is about those students who get fours and threes and even twos (the school leavers' exam grading system runs from 1-5-edit.). They could level up their skills with contact learning. The fact that students with the worst grades can still get positive results in the end is an art which almost impossible for teachers to achieve with distance learning," Leesi added.

