Kallas to make first official foreign visit to Finland on Friday

Prime ministers Sanna Marin and Kaja Kallas. Source: Soome valitsuse pressiteenistus
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will make her first foreign visit this week when she will travel to Finland to meet Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday (February 19).

The two prime ministers will discuss Estonian-Finnish relations, the management of the coronavirus crisis, the European Union and international relations. Kallas will also meet with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö.

Topics on the agenda will include next week's extraordinary videoconference of the European Council concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and security and defence cooperation, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Additionally, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets will travel to Latvia this week, which will be her second work visit abroad. Her first was to Finland last month.

Both Finland and Latvia have tightened their borders during the coronavirus crisis blocking access for non-essential travelers.  

Editor: Helen Wright

