Gallery: Tallinn flower sellers busy on International Women's Day

Flower sellers on March 8 by Viru Gate in Tallinn's Old Town.
Flower sellers were busy on Monday morning in Tallinn as customers came to buy blooms to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8), known in Estonia as Naistepäev.

While there were many customers on Monday, there were far fewer than in previous years.

According to Statistics Estonia (link in Estonian), 699,699 women lived in Estonia at the beginning of 2020. The average Estonian woman is 44.5 years old and has an average of 1.7 children. In 2019, the life expectancy of women at birth was 82.8 years.

The most popular names of women are Olga, Irina, Jelena, Tatjana, Svetlana, Valentina, Anna, Galina, Natalja and Maria. 

Statistics Estonia said 64,762 women have studied in higher education or have a bachelor's degree, 117,606 women have a master's degree and 4,498 women hold a doctorate.

Last year, of the 503,800 women aged 15-74, a total of 318,700 women were employed and the average salary was €1,176. The sectors with the highest number of women were education, wholesale and retail, manufacturing, health and social work, public administration and defense. 

Data shows that, for women over 15 years of age, 34.82 percent of women are married, 31.67 percent are single, 17.29 percent are divorced and 13.27 percent are widowed.

Editor: Helen Wright

