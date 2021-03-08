No side effects after Estonian president gets coronavirus vaccination

President Kersti Kaljulaid has been feeling fine and reported no side effects since getting her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday (March 5), Postimees reported on Monday.

The president was inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"President Kaljulaid has been feeling fine in the subsequent days, she went skiing on Saturday and advises everyone to spend as much time outdoors as possible despite the hectic weather conditions," spokesperson for the Office of the President of the Republic Mailin Aasmäe told Postimees on Monday.

"The head of state continues to urge everyone to trust our scientists and doctors and when we are offered the possibility to get vaccinated, please go and get a vaccination. By doing it we protect our own health, but also the health of those who cannot be vaccinated for one reason or another," the spokesperson said.

When exactly the president will be administered the second dose is not known yet, as the date will be set in collaboration with scientists, Aasmäe added.

Kaljulaid is on an official visit to Spain today.

