Health Board: 1,700 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

1,700 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday. There were 13 deaths.

1,039 cases were recorded in Harju County and 809 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 166 cases in Ida-Viru County, 100 in Lääne-Viru County, 59 in Tartu County, 49 in Viljandi County, 38 in Järva County, 37 in Pärnu County and 29 in Saare County.

Twenty-six cases were reported in Rapla County, 21 in Võru County, 21 in Lääne County, 19 in Jõgeva County, 13 in Valga County, 10 in Hiiu County and four in Põlva County.

There were 67 cases of infection among people without a registered place in the population register.

A total of 7,706 tests were analyzed giving a 22.1 percent positive share. The 14-day infection rate is now 1536.8 per 100,00 - the highest in Europe.

Eighty-two people were admitted to hospital yesterday and 698 coronavirus patients are being treated across the country.

The total number of people vaccinated is now 150,844 and 53,987 people have received a second dosed.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

