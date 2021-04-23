Baltics to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Czech Republic

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Russian flag outside the embassy in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic, the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis announced the move during a press conference on Friday, Lithuanian national broadcaster LRT reported.

"My Latvian and Estonian colleagues have each expelled one [embassy] employee that undertook espionage activities," Landsbergis said.

Lithuania will expel two Russian diplomats, he said without disclosing names. "They both had a diplomatic rank," he added.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter that Estonia will expel one diplomat.

Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics also confirmed Latvia was making the same move. "Latvia will not tolerate subversive activities on its soil or that of its partners and allies," he wrote.

The Czech ambassador to Estonia David Kral expressed his thanks and said: "Let me express our utmost gratitude. We shall never forget this brave move of yours in this difficult situation!"

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists that leaders of the countries who expel diplomats should not doubt that Russia will respond.

"Those diplomats can already start to think about who should start to pack their things," Zakharova said, news agency Interfax reported on Friday afternoon.

This is not the first time the Baltic states have acted in solidarity in recent months. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have consistently applied sanctions to Belarusian officials in unison and last week the three foreign ministers visited Kyiv together to show support for Ukraine while Russian troops gathered on the country's eastern border.

Background

On Saturday, Czech authorities expelled 18 Russian diplomats, accusing them of being secret agents with ties to a 2014 explosion at a munitions depot that killed two people. They also alleged that two Russian spies wanted over the 2018 poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England were involved in the blast. 

Moscow denied the allegations and responded by expelling 20 Czech diplomatic staff of a total 32. The Czech government on Thursday ordered Russia to remove 63 diplomatic staff from Prague by the end of May.

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said: "I do not want to needlessly escalate ... but the Czech Republic is a self-confident country and will act as such. This is not aimed against Russians or the Russian nation, but a reaction to activities of Russian secret services on our territory."

The Czech counterintelligence service has repeatedly warned that the Russian Embassy is being used as a base for undercover spies.

Slovakia has expelled three diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic, which has called on NATO and EU allies to act in solidarity.

Estonia summons Russian ambassador

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday it had summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Aleksander Petrov and made a strong protest in relation to information received from the Czech Republic that the explosion in an ammunition warehouse in Vrbetice in 2014 was organized by the Russian military intelligence.

"Russia has committed a grave violation of international law on the territory of a European Union and NATO member state, undermining the sovereignty of the Czech Republic and claiming the lives of two people," a statement from the ministry said. "Actions of this kind are harmful to the security and stability of Europe and are unacceptable."

In a show of solidarity, Estonia is expelling one Russian diplomat whose activities are not compatible with the diplomatic activities agreed upon in the Vienna Convention.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Riigikogu committee supports progress on EU digital COVID-19 certificate

17:54

Wrestler Epp Mäe returns to Estonia as European champion

17:31

Minister: KredEx and Enterprise Estonia likely to be merged

17:24

Jüri Luik: Russia-West relations like a dialogue between a deaf and a mute

16:58

Riigikogu speaker: Give thanks to EDF past and present on Veterans' Day

16:53

Over 1,200 day one sick pay applications filed with Tallinn authorities

16:44

Anti-corruption committee plan voted out of Tallinn city council by Center

16:25

EKA chief: Provincial towns need culturally valuable buildings too

16:05

Economic affairs minister: Tallinn-Helsinki can only be state project

15:36

Health Insurance Fund extends vaccination contracts with private sector

15:12

Foreigners living in Estonia can get vaccinated against covid for free

14:39

Kaia Kanepi out of WTA Istanbul tournament in round of 16

14:17

Baltics to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Czech Republic

14:13

Tallinn Ballet and Music School principal: Most employees will continue

14:13

Jupiter's first year: Which shows and movies have been most popular?

13:49

University employees still awaiting coronavirus vaccination

13:22

Photo, video competition launches to mark June deportations anniversary

12:51

'Ringvaade': Pärnu County girl, 10, runs successful pony manure business

12:23

Gallery: Kadriorg Art Museum opens exhibition of Flemish art

12:00

€200 million water purification filter plant to be built in Narva

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: