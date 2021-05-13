Administration, health ministers: Ratas' expenses complaints are unfair

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Jüri Ratas in the Riigikogu building. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) did not use expenses for personal interests, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) and Minister of Public Administration, Jaak Aab (Center) said on Thursday.

Speaking in response to claims made by Eesti Ekspress about Ratas' expenses, Kiik said different laws regulate expenses related to the prime minister's work and the state chancellory deals with the expenses.

"Having been the manager of the prime minister's bureau, I can confirm that there are a lot of expenses associated with the position, which can seem too large when looked at individually. But looking at the whole picture and knowing the intensity of the work, I remain in the position that the complaints are unfair," Kiik said.

"The cheapest is a person who does nothing, sits in their office and drinks water," he said.

Aab said Ratas did not spend the money on personal interests.

"I want to emphasize that the expenses are related to the job and Ratas was able to do a lot," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:45

Ratas: No misuse of public purse took place on summer 2019 Saaremaa jaunt

19:33

Kadrina, Kose, Türi and Loksa centers will be renovated

19:01

Administration, health ministers: Ratas' expenses complaints are unfair

18:35

Gallery: Uku Suviste steps on stage in Rotterdam once again

18:09

Second pillar withdrawals slow greatly, third pillar applications rocket

17:34

Touring theater project 'Through the City: Karlova' to premiere in Tartu

16:19

Bolt launches e-scooter service in Rakvere, Viljandi, several other towns

15:58

AK: Bill to allow MEPs to sit on local government not supported universally

15:53

Organizations: Rural life suffocated by excessive restrictions

15:22

'Eesti matus' to air in cinemas as first Estonian feature film

14:47

EKRE is expecting compromise from coalition regarding hate speech law

14:25

Government endorses relaxations of restrictions from May 17

14:07

Estonian pool pair defeats Great Britain to reach quarterfinals

13:48

Belarus slaps entry ban on Riigikogu deputy speaker

13:39

Anti-graft panel head wants Ratas to explain expenses claims

13:14

More heat records broken on Wednesday

12:43

Tense encounter sees Kalev/Cramo catch up Pärnu Sadam in basketball finals

12:16

Future of potential Tartu tramline unclear

11:49

Kantar Emor: Trust in media has increased

11:32

Digital registry queue also affects those wanting access to other actions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: