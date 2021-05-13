Administration, health ministers: Ratas' expenses complaints are unfair

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) did not use expenses for personal interests, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) and Minister of Public Administration, Jaak Aab (Center) said on Thursday.

Speaking in response to claims made by Eesti Ekspress about Ratas' expenses, Kiik said different laws regulate expenses related to the prime minister's work and the state chancellory deals with the expenses.

"Having been the manager of the prime minister's bureau, I can confirm that there are a lot of expenses associated with the position, which can seem too large when looked at individually. But looking at the whole picture and knowing the intensity of the work, I remain in the position that the complaints are unfair," Kiik said.

"The cheapest is a person who does nothing, sits in their office and drinks water," he said.

Aab said Ratas did not spend the money on personal interests.

"I want to emphasize that the expenses are related to the job and Ratas was able to do a lot," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!