92,390 taxpayers miss May tax return deadline

Taxpayers waiting to declare their taxes in person at an MTA office. Source: ERR
Close to 100,000 taxpayers in Estonia have yet to submit a tax declaration for the 2020 tax year. The filing window opened in mid-February and closed at the end of May.

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) says that a little under €14 million in rebates are due on the undeclared returns.

Of the 92,390 people not to have submitted a declaration yet, nearly 8,000 owed close to €2 million.  

738,000 tax declarations had been declared as of June, with a total of €72 million due to the MTA as a result, and €192 in rebates also due.

 Those receiving rebates can also donate the money to charity, which over 4,000 have done in respect of the latest tax year, to a total of €185,000 - €50,000 up on the preceding year, the MTA says.

Tax returns can be submitted and amended retroactively for a period of up to three years, the board says.

The largest donations were €24,441 and €9,304 to two different cancer foundations, and €8,384 to the Tartu University Hospital's children's fund.

The deadline for paying tax and payment of refunds is October 1. 

Coronavirus considerations prompted the MTA to encourage online filing.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

