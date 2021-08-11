Anti-lockdown Vilnius riots lead to arrests, injuries to police

Dozens were detained and ten police officers were injured in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, Tuesday night as anti-lockdown protests turned violent, the English-language portal of public broadcaster LRT reports.

Vilnius police chief Saulius Gagas put the figure of those detained at 26, LRT reports, while rioters throwing rocks and other projectiles caused most of the injuries, as well as damage to police vehicles and an ambulance.

Alcohol and drugs and were aggravating factors, LRT reports, while riot police used shields and teargas.

Around 5,000 people had convened outside the parliament building on Gedimino prospektas Tuesday, protesting restrictions, and about 70 police officers were deployed.

When MPs and others working at the Seimas, the Lithuanian parliament, came to leave at the end of the working day, they found exits blocked, and it was at this point that riot police attempted to disperse the crowds, who responded by throwing flares, as well as rocks, bottles and other items. At this point the police recoursed to tear-gas, LRT reports.

A female police officer later required hospitalization.

The crowd was eventually dispersed at around 2 a.m.

Israel's embassy in Vilnius also condemned the use of imagery or slogans relating to the holocaust, which some protesters likened the latest restrictions to, LRT reports.

Those detained have been charged with intentionally disturbing public order and injuring officers, LRT reports.

The full LRT article is here.

--

