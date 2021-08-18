Hiiumaa, Saaremaa place highly in travel portal's best island destinations

A United Kingdom-based travel portal ranked Hiiumaa as one of the best island destinations in Europe, ERR's Menu portal reports.

The site, kayak.co.uk, listed Hiiumaa, Estonia's second largest island, as the best destination in terms of seclusion, citing its low population density as the main selling point, along with the fact that it does not attract huge numbers of tourists.

The Western Isle of Lewis and Harris was second, Norway's Lofoten Islands third.

Hiiumaa also ranked quite highly in the list of the "most wallet-friendly islands", in 30th place, with neighboring Saaremaa close behind at 37th.

Saaremaa was also in the top 50 islands for traveling with children (41st) and for those looking for an active holiday (45th).

Hiiumaa has a population density of less than 10 people per square kilometer, about one-third the Estonian average. It can be reached from the mainland by TS Laevad ferry, while flight-links connect the airport at the island's capital, Kärdla, to the mainland.

