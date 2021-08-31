EU support being used for 150 additional crisis readiness hospital beds

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A health care worker treating a coronavirus patient at Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center. Source: PERH
News

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has signed grant terms by which the state will invest a supplementary €12.6 million in European Union funds, enabling better readiness for health care crisis. This will include 150 extra beds, specifically earmarked for coronavirus patients.

Using this subsidy, isolation wards with oxygen treatment capacity will be set up, and the continuity of functions in cases of a long-term power outage will be improved.

As a result of the investment, 150 beds will be added for COVID-19 patients by 2023.

It is used for building the isolation wards and reconstructing the wards, including improving oxygen treatment capacity and building the necessary ventilation systems.

Creating the isolation wards will increase the capacity for offering quality health care services in the conditions of increasing numbers of infected people, and will diminish the danger of the virus spreading in a hospital, in turn reducing the need for cutting scheduled treatment and postponing surgeries.

The maximum amount of support for the isolation wards will be €73,000, depending on the hospital's size.

The investments are being funded by the REACT-EU European Regional Development Fund with €12.6 million, with no additional domestic state funding involved.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:58

Audit office: Finance ministry made serious errors calculating state budget

11:31

EU support being used for 150 additional crisis readiness hospital beds

10:53

AK: Rise in number of bears leading to more encounters with humans

10:48

Health Board: 119 hospitalized patients, 358 new covid cases

10:24

Center MP: Presidential election may end up at electoral college

09:58

Journalist: Opposition parties wanting limelight in Karis holdout

09:46

SDE board members call on party to support Karis for president

09:23

GDP grew by record 12.9 percent in second quarter

08:55

What will happen at the second voting round on Tuesday?

08:47

SDE MP: Our presidential votes are not up for sale

08:23

Kaia Kanepi through to US Open round two

30.08

Feature: Estonia's presidential election 2021 Updated

30.08

AK: Isamaa Riigikogu group chair urges SDE to get on board with Karis

30.08

Police checking face-mask requirement in indoor public spaces

30.08

SDE MPs to meet with presidential candidate Alar Karis Tuesday morning

30.08

Estonian troops serving in Mali receive French mission medals

30.08

Education ministry: Teacher pay to keep growing

30.08

Gallery: Coop Pank opens new office in Skyon office building

30.08

Higher wages bringing people to the IT sector

30.08

Foreign ministry rejects Russian diplomat's visa application

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

30.08

Alar Karis fails to get elected at Riigikogu first ballot

28.08

Estonia to mark Night of Ancient Bonfires on Saturday

30.08

Three cruise ships are due to dock in Tallinn this week

30.08

Health Board: 115 patients in hospital, 255 new covid cases

30.08

Who is Estonia's only presidential candidate Alar Karis?

28.08

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from August 30

30.08

Feature: Estonia's presidential election 2021 Updated

30.08

Police checking face-mask requirement in indoor public spaces

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: