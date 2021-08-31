EU support being used for 150 additional crisis readiness hospital beds

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has signed grant terms by which the state will invest a supplementary €12.6 million in European Union funds, enabling better readiness for health care crisis. This will include 150 extra beds, specifically earmarked for coronavirus patients.

Using this subsidy, isolation wards with oxygen treatment capacity will be set up, and the continuity of functions in cases of a long-term power outage will be improved.

As a result of the investment, 150 beds will be added for COVID-19 patients by 2023.

It is used for building the isolation wards and reconstructing the wards, including improving oxygen treatment capacity and building the necessary ventilation systems.

Creating the isolation wards will increase the capacity for offering quality health care services in the conditions of increasing numbers of infected people, and will diminish the danger of the virus spreading in a hospital, in turn reducing the need for cutting scheduled treatment and postponing surgeries.

The maximum amount of support for the isolation wards will be €73,000, depending on the hospital's size.

The investments are being funded by the REACT-EU European Regional Development Fund with €12.6 million, with no additional domestic state funding involved.

