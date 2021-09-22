Housing prices rose by 16 percent over past year

In the second quarter of 2021, the Dwelling Price Index increased by 16.1 percent compared to the same quarter of 2020 and by 2.6 percent compared to the first quarter of this year, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Egne Säinast, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said compared to the second quarter of 2020, the prices of apartments rose by 14.1 percent and the prices of houses by 21.6 percent.

"The big year-on-year growth is due to the low reference base at the beginning of the corona crisis," said Säinast.

In the second quarter compared to the first quarter of this year, the prices of houses increased by 2 percent and the prices of apartments by 2.9 percent.

The Dwelling Price Index expresses the changes in the square meter prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings and it is compiled for apartments and houses.

In the second quarter, the Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index increased by 9.8 percent compared to the same quarter of 2020 and by 1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index expresses the changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers.

The index consists of the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.

