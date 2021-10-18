Just Film brings young Estonians' movies to screens

The 21st Black Nights Film Festival's (PÖFF) Youth and Children's festival 'Just Film' has published its program for this year. The festival brings different films on children to the screens and for the first time, young Estonian filmmakers' offerings to be shown this year.

Just Film is celebrating its 21st anniversary, and children's films and documentaries will mark the occasion, as well as a children's rights program. Three special programs have been added. The framework of the first one, called #youngfilmmaker, brings young people's own work to the cinemas.

Another is KOOLITANTS@Just, a special program of dance films made with the participation of young dancers. The third option is the Swedish children's film with the same title as the festival, a program that introduces Swedish literature and film art and pays homage to children's writer Astrid Lindgren.

Movies from Bolivia, Colombia, Argentina, Kazakhstan and India will also reach the cinemas as part of this year's film program. It is within the framework of the Film that the world premieres of more than six films and the international premieres of three films take place. The festival is visited by nearly 50 foreign guests, with whom film viewers can meet in the cinema hall.

In the international youth film competition program, 14 films will compete for the Just Film grand prize award, including the debut feature film "Swing, Axe and the Tree of Eternal Love" by Estonian director Meel Paliale.

In addition to the youth jury, the international youth film competition program will also be judged by a three-member international jury, which will announce a film worthy of the Just Film grand prize.

The Black Nights Film Festival's youth and children's film sub-festival Just Film will take place this year from November 12 to 28. The entire program is available on the Just Film website.

