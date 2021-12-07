Elron timetable back to normal from next week

Rail repair work is set to end next Sunday, meaning trains run by national operator Elron will recommence with their regular schedule.

This means that replacement buses used temporarily will be removed and the timetable will return to its previous frequency and speed, Elron's sales chief Ronnie Kongo told ERR, with over 40 services connecting Tallinn and Keila, 17 between the capital and Rapla and 10 to Tartu.

The Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva timetables will see more services on Fridays and Sundays, to reflect higher demand, Kongo said, adding that the new services cut down on driving times – for instance one hour and 45 minutes between Ülemiste station on the edge of Tallinn, and Tartu.

"It's definitely a good reason to give up driving," Kongo claimed.

As reported by ERR News, from January, Elron's train ticket prices are to rise by 9.5 percent on average, in response to soaring electricity prices.

Elron operates both electric and diesel locos.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!