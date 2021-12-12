November passenger numbers on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry routes up 4 percent

The number of passengers traveling on TS Laevad ferries between Estonia's two main islands and the mainland rose 4 percent on year to November. The volume of vehicles rose even more over the same period, by 6 percent, the company says.

TS Laevad, a subsidiary of the state-owned Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam), carried 122,909 passengers between the mainland and Estonia's two largest islands, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, in November 2021, and 71,885 vehicles – the latter a record figure.

TS Laevad board member and head of services Ave Metlsa, said the record vehicles figure included trailers.

TS Laevad ferries says it made a total of 1,480 trips on the two routes in November, 99.1 percent of which departed on time.

Over January to November, TS Laevad served a total of 2,063,166 passengers and transported 1,028,232 vehicles across the sea, an 11 percent and 15 percent rise on year respectively.

The Virtsu-Kuivastu route, between the mainland and the islands of Muhu/Saaremaa, saw 87,207 passengers and 51,350 vehicles were carried by TS Laevad in November – while the passenger figure was largely unchanged on November 2020, the vechilces figure represented a 4 percent rise and again was an all-time high for the month.

TS Laevad served 35,702 passengers and 20,535 vehicles in November on the Rohuküla/Heltermaa route, between Hiiumaa and the mainland, a 15 percent and 14 percent rise on year respectively.

With both these indicators, new records have been set for three months in a row, TS Laevad says.

