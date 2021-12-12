November passenger numbers on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry routes up 4 percent

Economy
The Tõll, one of TS Laevad's vessels.
The Tõll, one of TS Laevad's vessels. Source: TS Laevad
Economy

The number of passengers traveling on TS Laevad ferries between Estonia's two main islands and the mainland rose 4 percent on year to November. The volume of vehicles rose even more over the same period, by 6 percent, the company says.

TS Laevad, a subsidiary of the state-owned Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam), carried 122,909 passengers between the mainland and Estonia's two largest islands, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, in November 2021, and 71,885 vehicles – the latter a record figure.

TS Laevad board member and head of services Ave Metlsa, said the record vehicles figure included trailers.

TS Laevad ferries says it made a total of 1,480 trips on the two routes in November, 99.1 percent of which departed on time.

Over January to November, TS Laevad served a total of 2,063,166 passengers and transported 1,028,232 vehicles across the sea, an 11 percent and 15 percent rise on year respectively.

The Virtsu-Kuivastu route, between the mainland and the islands of Muhu/Saaremaa, saw 87,207 passengers and 51,350 vehicles were carried by TS Laevad in November – while the passenger figure was largely unchanged on November 2020, the vechilces figure represented a 4 percent rise and again was an all-time high for the month.

TS Laevad served 35,702 passengers and 20,535 vehicles in November on the Rohuküla/Heltermaa route, between Hiiumaa and the mainland, a 15 percent and 14 percent rise on year respectively.

With both these indicators, new records have been set for three months in a row, TS Laevad says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

14:19

Estonia's 2020 passenger flight numbers drop very close to EU average

13:45

Nationwide Christmas peace to be declared from Jõgeva Sunday afternoon

12:22

MEPs: US-Russia talks caused confusion, mixed messages

11:16

Health Board: 275 hospitalized patients, 377 new cases, 4 deaths

10:50

November passenger numbers on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry routes up 4 percent

10:30

Dogs liberated from Ida-Viru County puppy farm soon to get new homes

09:53

Continued thaw, snow in places brings hazardous driving conditions Sunday

09:43

Speed skater Marten Liiv sets new Estonian record over 1,500 meters

09:32

Last batch of Eesti Laul 2022 semi-finalists announced

11.12

Ambassador: Finland's purchase of F-35 jets also beneficial for Estonia

11.12

Tallinn's participatory budget voting ends on Sunday

11.12

Opposition parties not satisfied with government's coronavirus measures

11.12

EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: Estonia's circular economy

11.12

Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13

11.12

Vocational schools to introduce rapid testing next week

11.12

SEB: Activity on Estonian property market highest in 5 years

11.12

Health Board: 267 hospitalized patients, 456 new cases, 3 deaths

11.12

Tartu University Hospital lowers COVID-19 risk level

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

10.12

Tallinn to host EU E-Codex data exchange channel

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: