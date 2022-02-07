Statistics: Electricity major factor in 11.3 percent CPI rise to January

Economy
Fuel prices have also reached record levels (photo from January 27 2022).
Fuel prices have also reached record levels (photo from January 27 2022). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

The consumer price index rose by 11.3 percent on year to January 2022, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

The month-on-month change between December 2021 and January 2022 stood at -0.1 percent, the agency adds.

Statistics Estonia leading analyst Viktoria Trasanov said that government measures curbing energy prices, and an overall fall in electricity prices at the beginning of the year compared with the record levels set at the end of 2021, exerted most influence on the CPI, along with rises in food prices and clothing and footwear.

Trasanov said: "The main reason for lower prices of electricity and pipeline gas is the government decision to put a price cap on these and set the volumes sold at capped prices. In addition, in January, electricity was cheaper than in December."

Compared with January 2021, the CPI was affected the most by housing-related expenditures, which contributed more than 40 percent of the total rise.

Electricity reaching households was 52.6 percent more expensive in January 2022 while the figures for district heating and for natural gas were 42.5 percent and 79.6 percent respectively.

Overall on year to January, goods were 9 percent pricier and services 16 percent more expensive.

Both transport and food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed a fifth of the index rise.

Year-on-year, petrol became 23.2 percent and diesel fuel 26.2 percent more expensive.

Among food products, the biggest price increases compared with January 2021 were recorded for potatoes (106.6 percent), fresh vegetables (30.7 percent) and fresh fish (28.2 percent).

As the consumption patterns of the population and prices continuously change, Statistics Estonia updates the weights system of the CPI and the representative goods each year.

Starting from January 2022 index, the base prices used for calculations are the prices of December 2021.

To ensure comparability with previous periods, Statistics Estonia will base published CPI on 1997 = 100.

More detailed information is here, here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

15:59

Gallery: Former education minister embezzlement hearing starts

14:51

Income tax return declaration to start next week

14:11

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

13:29

Tallinn Central Library temporarily closed due to coronavirus

12:45

Coronavirus crisis mirroring state negligence, new SDE chair says

12:24

Narva mayor urges caution in bus-stop renaming program

11:52

Removal of basic school final exams causing heated disputes

11:17

Coronavirus update: 241 patients, 4,621 new cases, 6 deaths

10:18

Eesti Laul 2022 finalists' line-up complete

09:57

Statistics: Electricity major factor in 11.3 percent CPI rise to January

09:22

Sildaru fails to qualify for Beijing Big Air freestyle final

08:54

Mihkelson on Moscow visit to discuss foreign, security policy

08:25

Coronavirus restriction changes from February 7

05.02

Average electricity price rises to €94 on Sunday

05.02

War in Ukraine could send 'cyber attacks' and 'refugees' to Estonia

05.02

Gallery: SDE elects new chairman

05.02

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month

05.02

Estonia ready to help Lithuania if Russia, Belarus threaten security

05.02

Coronavirus update: 216 patients, 7,815 new cases, 3 deaths

05.02

Slippery roads, strong winds warning issued by transport agency

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: