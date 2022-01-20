Swedbank revises 2022 economic growth forecast downwards

Economy
Swedbank signage in Tallinn.
Swedbank signage in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

Swedbank has reduced its economic growth forecast for Estonia by half-a-percentage point, saying the current high energy prices are likely to hit households and businesses harder than initially expected.

While Swedbank had previously forecast a 4 percent growth rate for Estonia for 2022, that figure has now been revised to 3.5 percent, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK).

Swedbank has forecast a 3.2 percent growth rate for 2023, while the bank says it thinks that the Omicron Covid strain will not impact economic activity significantly.

Swedbank says inflation will be 6 percent for this year, slowing to 2.6 percent in 2023.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

