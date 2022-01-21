Price of diesel rises for second time in a week

Economy
Fuel prices in Pääsküla, just outside Tallinn, on the morning of January 21 2022.
Fuel prices in Pääsküla, just outside Tallinn, on the morning of January 21 2022. Source: ERR
Diesel prices at pump have risen for the second time this week, to €1.479 per liter.

On Monday, diesel cost €1.429 per liter, rising to €1.449 before the latest price hike.

95 grade gasoline reached its all-time peak price in Estonia at €1.599 per liter at most retail filling stations, ERR reports.

The vehicle fuel inflation comes at a time when householders are facing unprecedented electricity and natural gas bills, though further measures are being implemented to deal with this.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

