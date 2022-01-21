Price of diesel rises for second time in a week

Diesel prices at pump have risen for the second time this week, to €1.479 per liter.

On Monday, diesel cost €1.429 per liter, rising to €1.449 before the latest price hike.

95 grade gasoline reached its all-time peak price in Estonia at €1.599 per liter at most retail filling stations, ERR reports.

The vehicle fuel inflation comes at a time when householders are facing unprecedented electricity and natural gas bills, though further measures are being implemented to deal with this.

