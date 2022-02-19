Gallery: Estonian Green Party elect new chairmen

Two new chairmen were elected by the Estonian Green Party's members on Saturday.

Former deputy leader Johanna Maria Tõugu and member of the board Marko Kaasik were voted in as the party's new leaders at the General Assembly.

The Greens always elect one male and one female leader.

Züleyxa Izmailova, the party's current leader, announced in November that she would not run for leader again after the local elections.

