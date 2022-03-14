Military planes to conduct low-level flights in parts of Estonia this week

Belgian Air Force F-16 fighter jets currently based out of Ämari Air Base and other aircraft participating in Operation Saber Strike will be conducting flights in Estonia airspace this week, including low-level flights at an altitude of no lower than 152 meters.

Aircraft to conduct training flights as part of Saber Strike between Monday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 16 include Belgian and Polish F-16s, British Eurofighter Typhoons, French Mirage M-2000s and Estonian L-39 jet trainers and an M28 cargo plane, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said in a press release.

Exercise-related flights will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with low-level flights slated to be conducted in parts of Eastern and Central Estonia.

Low-level flights not related to Saber Strike will take place from Wednesday, March 16 through Friday, March 18 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and from 2:00 p.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday's flights will take place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. While flight paths have been planned to avoid as many populated areas as possible, participating aircraft may pass over some populated areas or farms.

NATO member states allocate designated parts of their airspace for the conducting of air force exercising and training, including the conducting of low-level flights.

Low-level flight exercises in Estonia are conducted in agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration and Estonian Air Navigation Services.

Baltic airspace is guarded by allied air forces via NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission, with rotating units based out of Ämari Air Base in Estonia and Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.

The current unit of Belgian Air Force jets began serving the Baltic Air Policing mission out of Ämari Air Base on December 1, 2021, taking over from the Italian Air Force. The Belgian Air Force has previously served the mission out of Ämari in 2016 and 2017.

