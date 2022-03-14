Military planes to conduct low-level flights in parts of Estonia this week

News
German fighter jets conducting flights over the Estonian coast. Photo is illustrative.
German fighter jets conducting flights over the Estonian coast. Photo is illustrative. Source: EDF
News

Belgian Air Force F-16 fighter jets currently based out of Ämari Air Base and other aircraft participating in Operation Saber Strike will be conducting flights in Estonia airspace this week, including low-level flights at an altitude of no lower than 152 meters.

Aircraft to conduct training flights as part of Saber Strike between Monday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 16 include Belgian and Polish F-16s, British Eurofighter Typhoons, French Mirage M-2000s and Estonian L-39 jet trainers and an M28 cargo plane, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said in a press release.

Exercise-related flights will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with low-level flights slated to be conducted in parts of Eastern and Central Estonia.

Low-level flights not related to Saber Strike will take place from Wednesday, March 16 through Friday, March 18 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and from 2:00 p.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday's flights will take place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. While flight paths have been planned to avoid as many populated areas as possible, participating aircraft may pass over some populated areas or farms.

NATO member states allocate designated parts of their airspace for the conducting of air force exercising and training, including the conducting of low-level flights.

Low-level flight exercises in Estonia are conducted in agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration and Estonian Air Navigation Services.

Baltic airspace is guarded by allied air forces via NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission, with rotating units based out of Ämari Air Base in Estonia and Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.

The current unit of Belgian Air Force jets began serving the Baltic Air Policing mission out of Ämari Air Base on December 1, 2021, taking over from the Italian Air Force. The Belgian Air Force has previously served the mission out of Ämari in 2016 and 2017.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

E-DICTATION 15

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:46

Gas station chains reduce gas prices by 5 cents per liter

14:20

Estonia has sent Ukraine 2,000 tons of aid

13:48

Central bank economist: Estonia likely to see economic recession this year

13:13

Jaak Aaviksoo: The painful light of the war

12:55

Tartu volunteers find bottlenecks in refugee arrival process

12:47

Coronavirus update: 258 patients, 925 new cases, 6 deaths

12:37

Gallery: French fighter jets arrive in Estonia to boost air policing unit

12:11

PPA: 20,000 refugees have arrived in Estonia so far

12:05

Government to lift coronavirus restrictions from Tuesday

11:41

Shelter animals rescued from Ukraine among those evacuated to Estonia

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:05

Government to lift coronavirus restrictions from Tuesday

11.03

Tallinn Zoo launches fundraising for Ukrainian zoos

12.03

Tallinn residents can drop off bulk waste through whole of next week

13.03

Tartu-Valga rail connection reopens on Sunday

13.03

Public transport in Estonia made free for Ukrainian war refugees

11:13

Military planes to conduct low-level flights in parts of Estonia this week

12.03

Expert: Ukraine's situation not wholly without hope, but Russia shameless

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: