Allied planes conducting low-level flights in parts of Estonia this week

Belgian Air Force F-16 fighter jets currently based out of Ämari Air Base and British pilots flying an Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft will be conducting flights, including low-level flights at an altitude of no lower than 152 meters, in parts of Estonia this week.

Low-level flights will take place in Southwestern, Southern, Eastern and Central Estonia on weekdays between 8-10 a.m. and 2-5 p.m.; Saturday's flights will take place from 8-10 a.m., the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said in a press release.

While flight paths have been planned to avoid as many populated areas as possible, participating aircraft may pass over some populated areas or farms.

NATO member states allocate designated parts of their airspace for the conducting of air force exercising and training, including the conducting of low-level flights.

Low-level flight exercises in Estonia are conducted in agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration and Estonian Air Navigation Services.

Baltic airspace is guarded by allied air forces via NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission, with rotating units based out of Ämari Air Base in Estonia and Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.

The current unit of Belgian Air Force jets began serving the Baltic Air Policing mission out of Ämari Air Base on December 1, 2021, taking over from the Italian Air Force. The Belgian Air Force has previously served the mission out of Ämari in 2016 and 2017.

