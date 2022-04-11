Estonian violinist Hans Christian Aavik triumphs at Nielsen Competition

Estonian violinist Hans Christian Aavik.
Estonian violinist Hans Christian Aavik. Source: Tiit Mõtus
Estonian violinist Hans Christian Aavik, 23, on Sunday was awarded first prize at the conclusion of the ten-day, three-round Carl Nielsen International Competition in Odense, Denmark. He shared the top prize with Ukrainian violinist Bohdan Luts, 17.

Aavik was likewise awarded the Prize for Best Interpretation of a piece commissioned for the violin competition for his performance of Jesper Koch's "Maze" and one of three competitors to win the Odense Symphony Orchestra Prize.

In the final round of the competition, Aavik performed P. I. Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35 (together with musicians from the Copenhagen Philharmonic, under the direction of Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider) and C. Nielsen's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, op. 33 (together with the Odense Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Daniela Musca).

Recordings of the livestreamed semifinal and final performances can be watched on the competition homepage here.

Aavik's semifinal and final performances can be watched at the links below:

Semifinal: W. A. Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major

Final Day 1: P. I. Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35

Final Day 2: C. Nielsen's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, op. 33

Hans Christian Aavik first began studying the violin under Piret Kreek at Tabasalu Music School at age 5, and continued his studies under the direction of Kaido Välja at Tallinn Music High School.

Since 2017, he has been studying at the Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts under Erik Schumann and Angelika Merkle, and since 2021 has also been studying at the Musik und Kunst Privatuniversität der Stadt Wien under Julian Rachlin and Evgeny Sinaiski.

With the permission of the Estonian Foundation of Musical Instruments and the Sapožnin family, Aavik currently plays a Giovanni Paolo Maggini violin (made in Brescia, Italy in approximately 1610) with a Victor Fetique bow (made in approximately 1930 in France).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

