More than 1,000 Estonian women sign up as defense volunteers in 3 months

More than 1,000 women have signed up for the Women's voluntary defense organization (Naiskodukaitse) since Russia started its full-scale war in Ukraine.

Many new members are in their 30s or 40s and the majority of live in Tallinn, evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday. Some said they were already thinking about joining the organization, but the war pushed them to do so.

The number of new recruits is a record high amount as previously between 150-200 women would join the group each year.

Chairman Airi Tooming said members can start learning straight after they sign up as a number of basic training modules have been published online.

When AK visited, women were being shown how to perform first aid.

New member Janika Valliste said she wanted to be "part of the solution rather than the problem".

Kairse Kaljurand told AK she had similar thoughts in mind. "You are basically ready to react and give help all the time," she said.

--

