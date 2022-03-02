Women volunteering for Estonian defense groups after Russia attacks Ukraine

News
Unit of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (NKK) at the Independence Day parade in Tallinn. February 24, 2022.
Unit of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (NKK) at the Independence Day parade in Tallinn. February 24, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Nearly 2,000 people have shown interest in signing up for Estonia's voluntary defense organizations following Russia's attack on Ukraine last Thursday — and the overwhelming majority of new volunteers have been women.

"Interest in joining the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (Naiskodukaitse, NKK) has soared," NKK Development Specialist Elisa Jakson told ERR News on Tuesday.

Since February 24, over 1,400 women had registered their interest in joining the women's volunteer organization by Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning, that total had jumped further to more than 1,600.

"It's likely that every single one of them won't end up signing up, but quite a lot of them have already pledged to join," Jakson said. "A lot of participants have said that they'd been weighing joining before — some for seven, some for even as long as 20 years already. But now the events in Ukraine have been the final impetus for signing up."

The NKK has responded to the boom in interest by quickly organizing a series of online introductory events.

"As we received a lot of interest and questions via various channels, we decided to organize an online introductory evening," Jakson said. "Just one, initially, but by now we've expanded our plans to five separate events."

The first two events took place on Monday and Tuesday nights, respectively. As of Wednesday morning, the NKK had already added yet another two online introductory events to their schedule to meet demand.

Unit of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (NKK) at the Independence Day parade in Tallinn. February 24, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

According to the official, the women interested in signing up for the NKK have shown interest in both military national defense as well as so-called broad-based national defense, to which volunteers can contribute in the NKK's evacuation teams, for example.

Kaitseliit also sees increase in applications

The KL, which can be joined by both men and women, has also seen an uptick in applications since Thursday.

"As of today, we have received approximately 200 applications," KL Strategic Communications Specialist Neeme Brus told ERR News on Tuesday.

Asked why more people have signed up, he responded, "Most importantly, Estonian people feel that something must be done about the situation in Europe and to defend our nation, if needed. The free will of our citizens is a big asset for Estonian defense."

He did not say how many people usually sign up each week.

Units of the Estonian Defense League (KL) and the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (NKK) at the Independence Day parade in Tallinn. February 24, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Emergency preparedness app available

"Be Prepared!" ("Ole valmis!") is an emergency preparedness app developed and updated by the NKK, and according to Jakson, interest in the app has risen since last Thursday as well.

"People are worried and are seeking info — both about [emergency] supplies as well as guidelines for how to take shelter, how to be prepared," she said.

The app, which is being shared by people on social media as well, has seen some 6,000 new downloads from Google Play and the App Store over the past week, bringing the total number of downloads to nearly 50,000.

The NKK's "Be Prepared!" app is available for Android and iOS and includes information in Estonian, English and Russian. Source: Naiskodukaitse

"We aren't adding information about the war conditions in Ukraine to the app, as this info is constantly changing and as we're largely volunteer-based, we don't have the resources to update the app every couple of hours," Jakson explained.

"But should any major specifications or new guidelines be issued by the state, then those will most certainly be added to the app right away," she continued. "We have been continuously updating the chapter on COVID-related restrictions, for example, to ensure that the correct info is always available via the app."

The app, which is available in Estonian, English and Russian, includes guides ranging from summer and winter water safety and fire safety to what to do in case of the disruption of vital services or various natural disasters, as well as checklists for supplies sortable by category, a list of useful numbers and even a cyber hygiene training module.

As of December 31, 2021, the volunteer Estonian Defense League (KL) had 14,912 members, the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (NKK) had 2,720 members, the boys' youth organization Young Eagles (Noored Kotkad) had 3,672 members, and the girls' youth organization Home Daughters (Kodutütred) had 4,051 members.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla, Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:13

Foreign Policy Institute chief: Give Ukraine EU candidate status

15:34

Women volunteering for Estonian defense groups after Russia attacks Ukraine

15:16

Global Estonian Report: March 2 – 9

14:51

Census: Interview stage ends, data collection from registers continues

14:21

National opera holding Ukraine benefit concert on Saturday

13:44

Finance minister: Supplementary budget can be prepared if necessary

13:14

Estonia preparing school, kindergarten places for displaced Ukrainians

12:47

Mayor: Anger at Putin extends 'to some extent' to city's Russian population

12:09

Tallinn kids spotted using allowance to buy canned food for Ukrainians

11:43

ERR in Ukraine: Russian troops have targeted civilians indiscriminately

11:15

Health Board drops passenger locator form requirement

10:53

Coronavirus update: 644 patients, 5,069 new cases, 9 deaths

10:46

Senior army officer: Ukraine in dilemma with Donbass troops

10:14

Estonia allocates €1.3 million for refugees, changes covid travel rules

09:43

Kallas: NATO defense posture doesn't mean Estonia under direct threat

09:12

Statistics: Retail trade turnover rose 8 percent on year to January 2022

08:55

Kallas: Russia must be treated like a pariah state

08:34

Ratings: Reform returns as most popular party, Center falls to fourth place

08:07

Mikhail Shishkin: On behalf of Russia, I ask Ukrainians for forgiveness

01.03

Fuel prices reach record levels once again

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonia starts mapping out potential bomb shelters

28.02

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday

01.03

Watch again: Kallas, Johnson, Stoltenberg deliver joint press conference

01.03

Bolt donates €5 million to Ukraine, closes operations in Belarus

01.03

Gallery, video: NATO battlegroup vehicles, equipment arrive in Estonia

01.03

Gallery: NATO secretary general arrives in Estonia

09:43

Kallas: NATO defense posture doesn't mean Estonia under direct threat

01.03

Senior officer: Russian forces regrouping ahead of Kyiv

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: