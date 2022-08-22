Price of electricity in Estonia averages just under €377 per MWh Monday

Economy
Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Economy

After a brief respite over Restoration of Independence Day weekend, electricity prices in Estonia are back to three figure Monday, with an average for the day of €376.88 per Megawatt-hour.

After cheap rates during the small hours, from 5 a.m. the price rose to €150 per MWh on the Nord Pool exchange,* then to over €342 per MWh at 6 a.m. From 8 a.m. the price will be beyond the €500-per-MWh mark for much of the day, dipping to just under €440 per MWh around lunchtime and again at 9 p.m.

For the last hour of the day, i.e. 11 p.m. to midnight, the price will be €279.95 per MWh.

Last week's average price stood at €423 per MWh, the most expensive week on record so far for electricity prices.

Finland's average daily price for Monday is identical to Estonia's, while in Latvia and Lithuania prices are even higher, over €540 per MWh as an average for the day.

*To which VAT must be added for those consumers not on a fixed rate.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Price of electricity in Estonia averages just under €377 per MWh Monday

